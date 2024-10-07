OIL.WTI resumes downward move
WTI oil extends losses into a third day without any clear catalysts. Sell-off accelerated after weak PPI reading amid stronger USD. Earlier OPEC revealed...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods PPI above expectations Intel (INTC.US) plans mass lay-offs Major Wall Street indices...
Fresh US PPI inflation data weighed on market sentiment and now investors' attention shifts toward FOMC Minutes which will be released at 7:00 pm BST....
Producer Prices in the US decreased to8.5%YoY in September from 8.7% in the previous month, still above market expectations of 8.4%. On a...
Pepsico's (PEP.US) results topped analysts' expectations for the third consecutive quarter. Along with the successful results, the company raised...
Wednesday's session on stock markets from the Old Continent brings mixed sentiment among investors. The reading of the day is the Fed Minutes, which...
OPEC+ surprised with its decision to cut its production target sharply, leading to a potential reversal of the downward trend in the oil market. On the...
GBP is experiencing elevated volatility this morning as media reports boost uncertainty over future of Bank of England bond-buying schemes. GBP saw some...
Oil has been volatile this morning. Polish pipeline operator Pern informed that it has found a leak in the Druzhba oil pipeline that connects Russia and...
European indices set for flat opening FOMC minutes to be released at 7:00 pm BST US PPI inflation data for September, Fed speakers European...
S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended losing streak to 5 days yesterday, dropping 0.66% and 1.00%, respectively. However, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 managed...
European indices finished another session lower, with the DAX 40 falling 0.43% as the International Monetary Fund has uncorked a sobering outlook on...
Increased inflows to Bank of America may suggest that investors believe that the recent downward move on Wall Street is approaching its bottom. Such information...
Amgen (AMGN.US) stock surged more than 6.0% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the biopharma company to overweight from equal weight, saying Amgen is “largely...
Three major Wall Street indices managed to erase most of early losses after briefly touching levels not seen in more than two years amid mounting concerns...
New York Fed survey indicated a drop in inflation expectations. Stock indexes gain after dismal opening: Inflation expectations are an important...
Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER.US) and Lyft Inc (LYFT.US) shares plunged more than 10% on Tuesday after Biden administration unveiled a proposal that could...
The euro seems to have caught some wind in its sails after recent comments from ECB chief economist Phillip Lane. In his opinion, there is a chance that...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Coinbase (COIN.US) partners with Google (GOOGL.US) Leggett & Platt (LEG.US) tumbles...