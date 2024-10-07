Cryptocurrencies under pressure, ahead of bigger move? 📌
Bitcoin's price has retreated to levels at $19,100, and a gentle pullback is also observed among altcoins. The cryptocurrency market is likely preparing...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Oil Oil prices experienced the biggest weekly jump since March, following OPEC+ decision to lower output quota by 2 million barrels per day in...
WTI oil price dropped over 2.5% extending declines from recent high of $93 amid strengthening greenback and global demand concerns. USD continues...
Tuesday's trading session in Europe brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. The World Bank and IMF are concerned about a global recession, with...
Shares of Ferrexpo (FXPO.UK), a Ukrainian iron-ore miner listed on the London Stock Exchange, are dropping over 9% today following a decision to halt operations....
Initial considerations It is true that an airline is not a growth stock, however, the particularities of this sector and the good fundamentals, could...
The UK jobs report for August released this morning turned out to be better than the market had expected. Unemployment rate dropped from 3.6 to 3.5% while...
European indices set for flat opening A number of central bankers' set to speak Better-than-expected jobs data from UK European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, following into footsteps of their European peers. S&P 500 dropped 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.32%...
European indices closed today's session in mixed moods, with the German DAX finishing almost flat as rising tensions between Russia-Ukraine tensions,...
Ford (F.US), General Motors (GM.US) - shares of both automakers fell 6.8% and 5.4% respectively after UBS downgrade. Investment banks believe that the...
USD remains the dominant force on the Forex market at the beginning of the new week. The dollar index strengthened for a fourth consecutive session...
Risk-off sentiment is again present at the start of this week, with equities once again under pressure while US dollar pressures the major currency pairs. EUR/USD...
US100 fell 1.4% on Monday as investors reassessed the outlook for monetary policy while awaiting a busy week for earnings reports and FOMC Minutes on Wednesday. ...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Chicago Fed President Charles L. Evans indicated that the Federal Reserve can 'relatively quickly' reduce inflation without a surge in unemployment...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US500 bounced off key support zone Tesla (TSLA.US) posted a record amount of deliveries...
BoE surprised the markets today with a decision to increase the limit of daily purchases of bonds as part of the emergency purchases, which is expected...