Rivian stock plummets in premarket after recalling 13000 vehicles
Rivian Automotive (RIVN.US) stock plunged over 7.5% before the opening bell after the EV maker decided to recall 13,000 cars because the fastener to the...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Cryptocurrencies showed resilience on Friday by cushioning well the declines in major stock market indices. Is this enough to trumpet an oversold and imminent...
Indices from the Old Continent discount attacks in Ukraine Senitx sentiment worse than expectations The first trading session in...
An increase in risk aversion can be spotted on the markets at the beginning of a new week. Explosions that struck Crimean Bridge over the weekend as well...
European indices set to open lower Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities dent moods FOMC minutes and US CPI inflation in the...
Risk-off moods could be spotted on indices from Asia-Pacific during the first session of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.4% while Chinese indices...
Wall Street and European markets lost dynamically at the end of the week due to better labor market data, which supports the Fed's actions regarding...
The NFP report for September and the OPEC+ meeting are behind us, and now the markets will focus their attention on the beginning of the Q4 2022...
Today's sentiment was weighed down by better-than-expected data from the US labor market, which supports the Fed's actions regarding monetary tightening....
Despite a dismal opening on Wall Street where the S&P500 is losing 1.9% and the NASDAQ more than 2.6%, cryptocurrencies are acting moderately calm....
Wall Street loses after NFP report AMD and Levi Strauss cut earnings forecasts The last trading session on Wall Street this week...
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm BST and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 263k jobs in September, compared to a 315k...
Canada, jobs report for September. • Employment change. Actual: 21.1k Expected: 20.0k. Previous: -39.7k • Part-time employment change....
The FTX cryptocurrency exchange owned by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried is experiencing heightened volatility today in the wake of Visa's (V.US) new...
Majority of economists expect that the US economy will add 250K jobs in September, the least since December of 2020 and a drop from an average of 438K...
American chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) warned investors of a revenue decline in Q3 2022 due to weaker PC market demand and worsening supply...
Indices from the Old Continent consolidate ahead of NFP Credit Suisse will buy back 3 billion francs worth of debt The last...
Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) has announced that it will buy about 3 billion Swiss francs worth of debt for cash. The bank's decision has a strategic dimension...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
