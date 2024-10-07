Chart of the day – USDCAD (07.10.2022)
The USDCAD pair may experience some wild price swings today at 1:30 pm BST following the release of jobs reports from US and Canada. The US economy likely...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
The USDCAD pair may experience some wild price swings today at 1:30 pm BST following the release of jobs reports from US and Canada. The US economy likely...
European indices set for flat opening NFP reading for September at 1:30 pm BST Jobs report from Canada Futures markets point to a flat...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower, while investors look ahead to the NFP report for fresh clues on the trajectory of Fed tightening....
- We are seeing a return to falling indices on Wall Street and around the world after hawkish comments from Fed members - Williams on Monday indicated...
Banks that have agreed to finance Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter (TWTR) face the possibility of big losses as Tesla's chief executive changes,...
Minneaopolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari spoke today on US monetary policy and inflation prospects. The tone of the speech was hawkish, index futures lose...
Wall Street consolidates at start of session Uncertainty surrounding Twitter acquisition Goldman Sachs raises recommendations...
Bitcoin continues to hold above $20,000, and Ethereum is trading near $1,370. Markets are positioning themselves for tomorrow's NFP reading from the...
The number of Americans filling for jobless claims raised to 0.219 million compared to 0.193 million reported in the previous week....
DE30 notes moderate declines German industrial orders below expectations (actual: -2.4% m/m; forecast: -0.8% m/m) Thursday's...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, however impact on market is rather limited. Here are key takeaways from the document: Inflation...
Increasing nervousness on Credits Suisse shares due to the restructuring underway since late July and deteriorating financial results may indicate that...
WTI crude futures traded near $88.00 per barrel on Thursday, having rallied more than 10% so far this week as OPEC+ agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels...
European indices set for slightly higher opening ECB minutes release at 12:30 pm BST US jobless claims at 1:30 pm BST Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 fell 0.20%, Dow Jones dropped 0.14% and Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Russell 2000 fell 0.74%. Indices...
European indices snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday, with German DAX falling 1.21% following another slew of weak economic data. Revised...
Tesla Inc (TSLA.US) stock fell nearly 6.0% on Wednesday as CEO Elon Musk's renewed proposal to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.US) puts pressure on the electric-car...
OIL.WTI We will start today's analysis with the crude oil chart, where volatility has recently increased. Looking at the D1 interval, OIL.WTI hit...
The British pound depreciated more than 1.5% to below $1.13 from a three-week high of $1.15, after PM Liz Truss said the Conservative party will always...