BREAKING: USD weakens after JOLTs and factory orders data
The number of job openings in the United States decreased to 10.053 million in August from an upwardly revised 11.70 million in the previous...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
The number of job openings in the United States decreased to 10.053 million in August from an upwardly revised 11.70 million in the previous...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US100 bounced off major support Tesla (TSLA.US) attempts to erase yesterday's sharp losses US...
The market and banks put pressure on Apple Apple (AAPL.US) has taken a hit from Bank of America (BofA), which recently downgraded the company from "Buy"...
Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.US) stock rose sharply before the opening bell after Tesla competitor produced 7,363 cars in the third quarter, which is a...
Old Continent on upward wave Water levels on the Rhine River are returning to normal levels Tuesday's session on markets from...
Oil Media rumors suggest that OPEC+ may decide on an output cut that exceeds 1 million barrels per day, not including voluntary cuts Such...
Upbeat moods can be spotted all across the Old Continent on Tuesday with major stock market indices from Europe trading over 2% higher at press time. This...
The Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets today with a smaller than expected rate hike. RBA hiked official cash rate by 25 basis points to 2.60%...
European indices set to open higher Factory orders and oil inventories data from US Fed members and ECB Lagarde scheduled to speak European...
US indices rallied yesterday and finished trading with big gains as markets shrugged off concerns over financial conditions of Credit Suisse. S&P...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's session more than 0.5% higher as weak manufacturing data highlighted a looming global...
Peloton (PTON.US) stock jumped over 6% on Monday after the exercise-equipment producer announced that by the end of this year will install its bikes in...
Viasat is a California-based company that provides civilian and military land and satellite communications, internet and security systems. The company's...
One of the most important events during the past weekend was the presidential election in Brazil. The right-wing Bolsonaro defends his stool against the...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.5688 Target:0.5900 Stop:...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI surprisingly dropped to 50.9 in September, from 52.8 in the previous month and below analysts’ estimates of 52.2. New orders...
Today's session is being marked by an improvement in market sentiment. Risk assets are recovering, while the US dollar retreats. Daily Time Frame...
Silver price jumped over 7.0%, most since February 2021 as concerns regarding the financial condition of Credit Suisse and weakening US dollar and lower...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 50.9 in September from 52.8 in the previous month, and bellow analysts’ expectations of 52.2. Today’s...