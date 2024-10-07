US OPEN: Wall Street starts final quarter of 2022 on positive note
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US2000 bounced of key support zone Tesla (TSLA.US) announced disappointing deliveries figures US...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Being one of Wall Street's favorite 'stock market horses' of the last 3 years, they are experiencing a massive weakening of stock market valuations...
WTI crude futures surged more than 5% on Monday amid increasing speculation that OPEC+ was considering cutting production of up to 1 million barrels...
One could observe a dollar correction in the second half of last week, which led to a rebound of the EURUSD pair. From the technical point of view, the...
Cryptocurrency quotes have not been doing well recently. The Cardano exchange rate, despite strenuous attempts to rebound, has again returned to the area...
Bitcoin still has a clear problem with breaking above $20,000 which raises the risk of capitulation, the king of cryptocurrencies is trading at $19,200....
DE30 loses at start of week Credit Suisse puts pressure on financial institutions This week's first trading session on...
Oil is posting big gains today with both Brent and WTI trading 4% higher. Rally was triggered by media reports suggesting that OPEC+ may decide for a big...
The shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) are losing more than 8.5% at the start of today's session, despite assurances from the CEO that the...
European markets set for slightly lower opening GBP gains as UK government drops plan of tax cut for high earners ISM manufacturing...
GBPUSD is on the move this morning, following a BBC report. BBC reported that a plan of cutting tax rate for high earners from 45% to 40% may be scrapped...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei gained 0.5% while S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.3%. Liquidity was thinner due to market holidays...
European indices jumped over 1% on the last trading day of the month, however were down for the third consecutive quarter, the longest losing streak...
Nike (NKE.US) stock fell over 11.0% on Friday as better-than-expected quarterly results were overshadowed by excess inventory levels. Other retailers were...
Core PCE prices in the US, which exclude food and energy, jumped by 0.6% mom in August, rising from the revised stall in the previous month and slightly...
Next week on the markets is set to be another interesting one, given a number of top-tier macro releases and events scheduled. Focus will be mostly on...
Oil prices fell sharply at the beginning of the US session. It seems that the release of PCE inflation report, which showed rising price pressure, rather...
Meta Platforms' stock has been the biggest disappointment of all US technology companies this year, enjoying a capitalization of more than $1 trillion...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...