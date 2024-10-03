Economic calendar: US PCE data in the spotlight
European indices set for flat opening US PCE data for June in the spotlight Earnings reports from 3M and Bristol-Myers Squibb European index...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Wall Street indices slumped by the end of yesterday's session and erased daily gains. S&P 500 finished 0.51% lower and Nasdaq slumped 0.93%....
Wall Street indices launched today's trading little changed, but managed to catch a bid later on. S&P 500 and Nasdaq trade 0.6% higher, Dow...
Honeywell International (HON.US) launched today's trading with a bearish price gap. Drop was triggered by release of Q2 2024 earnings report. While...
Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.US) launched today's trading with a big bearish price gap. Stock is down around 6% at press time. Company's stock is...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 13...
Wall Street indices open more or less flat US500 tests 50-session moving average Viking Therapeutics surges 17% after Q2 earnings Edward Lifesciences...
A large economic data pack from the United States was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Among data released one can find flash GDP report for Q2 2024, as...
Ford Motor (F.US) recorded a strong decline in operating profit in 2Q24 despite an increase in sales. The main reason turned out to be higher-than-expected...
Tesla plunges over 12% after Q2 2024 earnings Company's Q2 profits disappointed significantly Big deterioration in core automotive margin Revenue...
European indices extend declines Kering drops more than 6% after earnings release Nearly 9% bump on Stellantis shares General market...
The US GDP report is probably the most important macro reading this week. It is expected that the second quarter was better than the previous one, although...
Stock markets are going through an existential crisis. What if the big AI trade does not pay off? Are earnings faltering in Europe? How long will Chinese...
USDJPY fell 0.65% to 152.7300 today, recording its biggest monthly decline since November 2022. From peaks above 161.0000, the decline already exceeds...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several interesting items, including the preliminary GDP report for the Q2 of 2024 in the USA and the June...
Asia-Pacific indices are losing, extending declines after Wall Street indices closed lower. Indexes from China are losing between 1.20-1.50%, Japan's...
Wall Street indices are trading lower, with the downward move being driven by tech sector. S&P 500 trades 1.7% lower, Nasdaq slumps 2.8%, while...
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is set to release its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, after the closing bell. Investors...
Lamb Weston (LW.US) is the worst performing S&P 500 member today, slumping around 27% at press time. The plunge was triggered by release of a dismal...