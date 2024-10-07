GBPUSD - recommendation from MUFG
MUFG issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 58.6 in September from a preliminary of 59.5, still above 58.2...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Core PCE inflation above expectations Nike (NKE.US) stock sinks as inventories level increase Rent-A-Center...
Cryptocurrencies are behaving relatively calmly ahead of the weekend. Bitcoin is holding near $19,400, the price of Ethereum is oscillating around $1,340...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy rose 0.6% month-over-month in August, following 0.1% gain in July and above market expectations...
Today at 1:30 pm BST investors will be served with PCE inflation data, the preferred measure by the Federal Reserve. Of course, today's readings will...
DE30 tries to make up for end-of-week losses Nike's gross margin spoils the mood around Adidas and Puma stocks The last...
Flash data on CPI inflation in the eurozone showed an acceleration from 9.1% from 10.0% YoY. Market expected an acceleration to 9.7% YoY. Guessing the...
The British pound staged an impressive comeback in spite of poor fundamentals. Announcement of new fiscal measures last week triggered a slump on GBP market...
European indices set for flat opening US PCE inflation for August Inflation data from euro area European index futures point...
US indices finished yesterday's session significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 2.11%, Dow Jones moved 1.54% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.84%....
European equities deepened recent sell-off, with Germany’s DAX and French CAC40 closing at almost two-year lows, down by 1.71% and 1.53%, respectively; Germany's...
CarMax (KMX.US) stock plunged over nearly 25.0% after the auto retailer posted disappointing quarterly figures as “affordability challenges”...
The number of weekly jobless claims dropped by 16k to 193k in the week that ended September 24, well below analysts’ projections of 215k, On...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 103 billion cubic feet for the week ended...
US100 fell 3.3% giving back some of the sharp gains seen in the previous session, as bond yields resumed their upward march following recent data and fresh...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Upbeat claims figures and hawkish remarks from FED Mester put pressure on stocks Bed Bath &...
The US economy contracted an annualized -0.6% in the second quarter, following a 1.6 % contraction in the previous three-month period...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 10.0% YoY in September, from 7.9% YoY in previous month and above market estimates of 9.4%. On...