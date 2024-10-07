BREAKING: German inflation rate surges to 10.0% in September
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 10.0% YoY in September, from 7.9% YoY in previous month and above market estimates of 9.4%. On...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Sustained recovery proves difficult. D1 chart The DE30 slips on Thursday, testing the psychological 12,000 mark for the third time this week. Yesterday,...
The Kremlin informs that due to the results of the recent referendum, the four territories occupied by Russia will be officially annexed tomorrow. This...
DE30 under bearish pressure Real estate sector under downward pressure Thursday's session on the Old Continent brings declines...
Media reported that London Metal Exchange (LME) will consult on the introduction of a ban on trading in Russian metals. LME will begin discussions that...
A key European macro reading of the day is the release of the flash German CPI report for September, scheduled for 1:00 pm BST. Market consensus points...
Announcement of new UK fiscal measures last Friday triggered a massive sell-off on GBP and UK bond markets. Markets expected that the Bank of England will...
European index futures erase premarket gains German inflation data for September in focus BoE speakers likely to face QE questions Futures...
US indices recovered from early-session losses yesterday and finished trading with significant gains. S&P 500 jumped 1.97%, Dow Jones moved 1.88%...
Wall Street indexes are gaining today and bouncing back above the minimums of June this year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up 1.7% and 1.5%,...
Netflix (NFLX.US) stock rose nearly 8.0% after Atlantic Equities upgraded the streaming giant to overweight from neutral and increased its price target...
Major Wall Street indices erased early losses and are adding over 1% as traders took advantage of lower valuations following a selloff that pushed US stocks...
Precious metals are trying to regain some ground following the recent sell-off. Gold jumped above $1650 per ounce, while silver managed to erase early...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories unexpectedly fell, while gasoline...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US100 hoovers near key support Apple Inc (AAPL.US) slashed production targets Major Wall...
The cryptocurrency market started today in a weak mood, but it was clearly improved by a dovish statement from the Bank of England, which intends to buy...
Apple (AAPL.US) stock fell 4.0% in premarket after tech giant had shelved its plan to increase production of its new iPhones due to low demand, according...
DE30 under bearish pressure Biogen supports health care company valuations Weak sentiment among financial companies Wednesday's...