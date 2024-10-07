BREAKING: Bank of England will purchase bonds to bring down yields
Bank of England issued a statement saying that it will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK bonds starting from today (September 28, 2022) and...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Shares of Biogen, a US biotech company, trade around 50% higher in premarket today. Shares rally following results of an Alzheimer drug (Lecanemab) trial...
Spare for brief moments of euphoria and recovery, risk-off moods continue to dominate on the global markets. USD is one the rise while risk assets, like...
European indices set for lower opening Second-tier data from the US in the afternoon Speeches from ECB, BoE and Fed members throughout...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed after a volatile session. S&P 500 dropped 0.21%, Dow Jones moved 0.43% lower while Nasdaq gained...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with DAX hitting a fresh two-year low as another set of hawkish comments from central...
Hertz (HTZ1.US) stock jumped over 4.0% on Tuesday after the rental car giant unveiled a new partnership with BP’s (BP.US) to build a network of EV...
Major Wall Street indices failed to uphold early bullish momentum and resumed downward move in the evening. S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7% and 0.6%,...
Citi issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0759 Target:1.0000 Stop:...
Risk-off sentiment persists in the market after the weekend. Despite rebound attempts sellers still hold the initiative and the DE30 index remains...
Oil prices rose sharply after Reuters, citing anonymous sources, reported that Russia at the next OPEC + meeting, which will be held on October 5, will...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 108.0 in September, from the previous month's 103.2 and compared to market...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US2000 bounces off major support Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP.US) stock slides after Goldman downgrade US...
There are two different things that will be in the spotlight on Amazon's (AMZN.US) Q4 guidance that the market is not paying attention to. Amazon's...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods fell to -0.2% month-over-month in August, extending losses from -0.1% decrease in July and below market...
U.S. retail giant Walmart (WMT.US) yesterday informed investors of a deal with Roblox (RBLX.US) and the opening of two immersive experiences in the virtual...
Energy companies unwind recent declines DE30 records moderate gains Tuesday's trading session on the German market brings moderate...
Cryptocurrencies are doing quite well today, we see an influx of positive sentiment despite the negative sentiment on the indices: Bitcoin and Ethereum...
