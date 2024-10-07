Bitcoin above 20 000 USD 📈 Cryptocurrencies recover losses
Cryptocurrencies are doing quite well today, we see an influx of positive sentiment despite the negative sentiment on the indices: Bitcoin and Ethereum...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
Cryptocurrencies are doing quite well today, we see an influx of positive sentiment despite the negative sentiment on the indices: Bitcoin and Ethereum...
Oil Oil companies prepare for hurricanes in the United States - BP and Chevron limit production in the Gulf of Mexico Early estimates...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Nord Stream AG informed that it has found leaks and damages in 3 separate pipelines of Nord Stream gas system. Moreover, the company said that it is unable...
Cryptocurrencies are the best performing asset class on Tuesday. There is no clear, crypto-related reason behind today's rally and therefore it can...
European indices set for higher opening Durable goods orders and CB consumer confidence data in the afternoon Number of Fed, ECB...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.03%, Dow Jones moved 1.11% and Nasdaq dropped 0.60%. Russell 2000 moved...
European indices finished today's session lower after unsuccessful rebound attempt as markets weighed the impact of an impending win by Italy's...
Oil prices are clearly being weighed down by a strong dollar index at 20-year highs and fears of a global recession causing a drop in demand for crude. Currently,...
Lyft (LYFT.US) stock fell over 3.0% on Monday after UBS downgraded the ride-hailing company to neutral from buy as its driver survey pointed that drivers...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
British pound is once again facing selling pressure as special statement from the BoE did not provide any groundbreaking news and lowered expectations...
Christine Lagarde spoke today on monetary policy: We want to keep raising the interest rate in order to lower inflation Further rate hikes...
Tesla's shares though have lost 31% in a year and are giving back much of the gains from the pandemic period, when the price rose from $35 to nearly...
The price of gas in the US and in Europe continues to decline, despite still high uncertainty about the winter. Of course, preliminary weather forecasts...
Porsche AG - the famous manufacturer of the iconic 911 model - is going public. The planned IPO is expected to take place as early as September 29. What...
The collapse of the British pound was a big event on Friday and at the beginning of today's session. GBPUSD has already recovered from losses as investors...
The start of Monday's session was marked by risk-off sentiment, however, market sentiment improved during the European session. Daily...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US2000 is trading near key support Las Vegas Sands (LVS.US) surges as Macau eases restrictions US...
Digital assets are starting the week in a mixed mood, with Bitcoin having serious trouble staying above $19,000. Ethereum is trading below $1,300 per token...