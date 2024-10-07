Economic calendar: PMI day!
European indices set for more or less flat opening Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States in focus Speeches from central bankers,...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower with S&P 500 dropping for the third day in a row. S&P 500 moved 0.84% lower, Dow Jones...
Today was full of central bank interest rate decisions (BoJ, SARB, Norges Bank, BoE, SNB, CBRT). The Bank of Japan decided not to change...
As reported by Reuters, one of the largest investment banks, Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) is considering various options to downsize its Investment Banking...
US, EIA natural gas storage. Actual: 103 bcf. Expected: 97 bcf. Previous: 77 bcf This is the largest increase since last October In the past...
The start of Thursday's session on Wall Street brings mixed sentiment. Today's session is exceptionally volatile when it comes to the currency...
US, jobless claims. Actual: 213k. Expected: 218k. Previous: 213k Jobless claims come out at 213,000, a slight increase over last week, but...
Marathon of central bank decisions scheduled for this week is coming to a close. Investors were offered rate decisions from the Swiss National Bank and...
Many investors, gamers and gaming fans are currently asking themselves what needs to happen for sentiment to return to the gaming industry. The main culprit...
Intel is recognized as a forerunner in the technological evolution of California's Silicon Valley and a leading manufacturer of processors and graphics...
A new recovery attempt was launched on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 is trying to recover today and returns above the support at 12,593 points that...
Market estimates impact of rate hikes by central banks CFO comments support Deutsche Bank Thursday's session on the Old Continent...
The CBRT unexpectedly decided to cut the main benchmark rate from 13% to 12%. The USDTRY pair reacted with a sharp weakening of the Turkish lira. USDTRY...
The Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST today. Economists were expecting a 50 basis point rate hike, to 2.25%,...
Cryptocurrencies have retained their nature of powerful volatility since yesterday's Jerome Powell conference. After the Federal Reserve chief's...
The Bank of Japan decided to leave interest rates and other monetary policy settings unchanged at a meeting today. Such a decision was expected and no...
USDJPY slumped from around 145.80 to below 143.50, following intervention by the Bank of Japan. A strong downward move on USDJPY occurred at around 9:00...
Norges Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision at 9:00 am BST today. As was expected, Norges Bank defied the emerging global trend of larger...
Bank of England to announce monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST Economists expect a 50 bp rate hike Market prices in a 60% chance...
The Swiss National Bank announced its monetary policy decision at 8:30 am BST. SNB delivered a 75 basis point rate hike - in-line with market expectations....