Chart of the day - DE30 (20.09.2022)
European indices halted recent downward move, triggered after the disappointing US CPI report last week, and managed to regain some ground at the beginning...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Riksbank announced its monetary policy decision at 8:30 am BST today. Expectations were mixed - economists saw a 75 basis point rate hike while money markets...
European markets set for higher opening Riksbank to deliver rate hike at 8:30 am BST CPI data from Canada, housing market data from...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.69%, Dow Jones moved 0.64% higher and Nasdaq added 0.76%. Russell 2000 jumped...
Major stock indices from the Old Continent ended Monday's session mixed, with the DAX adding less than 0.5%, while the CAC40 depreciated 0.26% and...
During Monday's session, we could observe mixed sentiment in the US stock market. Looking at the chart of the technology index, the quotations...
The gaming industry has started the new week with a bump, all thanks to leaked footage of the 6th installment of the popular Grand Theft Auto game in production....
Today's session is marked by the recovery of the risk-on sentiment in the markets, despite the initial drops in equities during the European session. In...
USDJPY quotes are in a long-term uptrend. In the past month, the price rebounded, as we expected, from the support zone in the area of the 131.50 level,...
Planet Labs (PL.US) is a US-based satellite imaging company founded by former NASA scientists. Planet provides precise satellite imagery of selected...
The first opening bell on Wall Street this week brings declines on the major benchmarks of the US stock market. Investors are viewing Wednesday's FOMC...
Cryptocurrencies cannot resist the negative sentiment prevailing in the stock market. Markets are still 'spooked' by the Fed decision, which we...
Stock exchanges from the Old Continent record declines The euphoria around the Porsche AG IPO continues! The first trading session...
Oil is having a mixed start to a new week, what can be reasoned with strong US dollar and uncertainty over demand in China. On the other hand, some downbeat...
US dollar rally continues but will be put to a big test this week. Fed will announce its monetary policy decision this week on Wednesday, 7:00 pm BST....
European stock markets set for a flat opening Cryptocurrencies sink,Bitcoin down more than 5% Week full of central bank decisions European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower today. Kospi dropped 1%, indices from China traded up to 0.9% lower and S&P/ASX 200 moved around 0.1%...
European indices extended losses on Friday, with DAX losing 1.66% and contracting 2.7% on a weekly basis, as recession concerns and hawkish comments...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock fell over 7.0% on Friday after struggling home goods retailer announced list of approximately 150 stores which plans...