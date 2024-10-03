🏯 USDJPY drops over 1%
USDJPY pair is dropping below 155 today, with the yen gaining over 1% for the second consecutive day, driven by several factors. NBH television reported...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The US PMI reports for July were released on Wednesday. The manufacturing PMI slumped to 49.5, a 7-month low, while the service sector survey jumped to...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show declines in oil...
US new home sales data for June was released at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a sales increasing 3.4% MoM, from 619 thousand in May to 641 thousand...
Bank of Canada announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 2:45 pm BST. Bank was expected to deliver the second 25 basis point rate cut this...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for July: S&P Global Services PMI: actual 56.0; forecast 54.7; previous 55.3; S&P...
Wall Street indices open lower Disappointing earnings from Tesla and Alphabet weigh on market sentiment US100 drops to 1-month low AT&T gains...
European indices stop the upward wave LVMH's results put pressure on companies from the luxury goods sector flatexDEGIRO with better than expected...
Japanese yen caught a bid today, with USDJPY briefly dropping to the lowest level since mid-May 2024. Strengthening of Japanese yen was triggered by Reuters...
LVMH (MC.FR) shares are losing nearly 4% in today's session and are sliding to their lowest levels in six months after disappointing results from the...
It is hard to see how the rally in markets can continue for now after several weaker than expected earnings reports including Tesla, LVMH and the US postal...
Agricultural commodity prices on the Chicago Commodity Exchange (CBOT) have been mostly declining in recent months. Non-commercial investors (large...
UK Composite PMI Flash for July: 52.7 (Forecast 52.6, Previous 52.3) Manufacturing PMI: 51.8 (Forecast 51, Previous 50.9) Services PMI: 52.4 (Forecast...
Eurozone Composite PMI (flash for July) came in 50.1 vs 50.9 exp. and 50.9 previously Services: 51.9 vs 52.9 exp. and 52.8 previously Manufacturing:...
European index contracts point to a lower opening on European stock exchanges The day will be marked by the publication of preliminary PMI data from...
GfK consumer sentiments from Germany (expectations for August) came in -18.4 vs -21 exp. and -21.8 previously
Wall Street sentiment weakened after yesterday's results from Alphabet, Tesla and Visa. Oil inventories (API) also came in well below forecasts,...
The stock market rally faces a big hurdle this week, as it is the peak of earnings season for the S&P 500. The picture so far has been mixed. On Tuesday...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) and Tesla (TSLA.US) reported second-quarter results for the year, after the session closed on Wall Street. Tesla's shares...