📉ETH is pulling the markets lower
Market moods shifted in the afternoon following a set of mixed macroeconomic data from the US. Downward pressure is additionally fueled by Ethereum, which,...
Market news
Gold prices seem to be a bit stuck following a very impressive rally to the all-time highs. On one hand we can see oil prices surging on the geopolitical risks. That should be positive for the Gold prices as well. However, we are also looking at the stronger dollar and declining bond prices – both...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The progressing risk of an energy crisis in Europe forces governments to look for new, alternative sources of energy. Japan is considering a return to...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 77 billion cubic feet for the week ended September...
Uranium Energy Corp is currently the largest U.S. producer of uranium. In the United States, production of the strategic raw material is only just recovering....
Important decision in the short-term support area. D1 chart The DE30 continues to fall on Thursday, hitting a strong area of support for the second...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Mixed retail sales report Union Pacific (UNP.US) stock surges after deal with unions averts strike US...
Industrial production in the US decreased to -0.20 % in August, from 0.6% MoM increase in July and missing market consensus of a 0.1% MoM...
The world is facing the challenge of meeting growing global demand for electricity. With a growing population and more electricity-powered technologies...
US retail sales data for August was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed and and did not trigger any major moves on the...
US retail sales data for August is a key macro release of the day. Report will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show no growth (0.0% MoM)...
Gas is reducing the recent gains quite strongly, after an agreement has probably been reached with the trade unions of the American railways. It is worth...
DE30 attacks support at $13,000 level Management sells Delivery Hero shares Thursday's session on the markets of the Old Continent...
Right-wing parties set to win majority in Swedish elections Sweden's PM Andersson announced resignation Economic policies unlikely...
Developers have confirmed the success of the Ethereum network transformation. Despite the success, the price of the token is still oscillating around $1,600....
Ethereum Merge has been completed today at 8:00 am BST and is said to be successful. This was a massive event for the cryptocurrency and could change the...
European markets set for flat opening US retails sales for August in the spotlight Putin-Xi meeting in Uzbekistan European...
US indices finished yesterday's higher but the scale of the move was nowhere near the scale of sell-off from the day before. S&P 500 gained...
Major European indices finished today's session lower, with the DAX falling by 1.22% and the CAC40 declining 0.33%. The PPI reading turned...
Nucor (NUE.US) stock plunged nearly 10.0% on Wednesday after the steel producer issued weak financial guidance for Q3. The company forecasts earnings to...