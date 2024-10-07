US OPEN: Wall Street plunges as CPI report points to more hawkish FED
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply lower US CPI inflation above expectations Oracle (ORCL.US) stock falls despite upbeat revenue...
Gold prices seem to be a bit stuck following a very impressive rally to the all-time highs. On one hand we can see oil prices surging on the geopolitical risks. That should be positive for the Gold prices as well. However, we are also looking at the stronger dollar and declining bond prices – both...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The inflation reading above forecasts in the US surprised markets, which had expected a inflation slowdown. We see a decline in sentiment around risky...
Today's inflation data showed a much smaller decline in CPI inflation than expected and a very strong rise in core inflation. Core inflation of 6.3%...
The US CPI inflation data for August came in above market expectations as the headline inflation dropped to % 8.3 YoY in August vs expected 8.1% YoY and...
EURUSD gains 0.6% ahead of US CPI data release for August. However, it should be said that gains on the main currency pair are driven primarily by EUR...
Oil Weaker USD provides support for oil prices United States say that Iran's latest response to EU proposal is a step backwards in...
DE30 gains ahead of US inflation reading ZEW index worse than expected; German inflation in line with expectations Tuesday's...
Cryptocurrencies have retreated from yesterday's euphoric sentiment, although Bitcoin is still holding above $22,000 and Ethereum is holding $1,700...
Nel (NEL.NO) is a Norwegian hydrogen infrastructure and technology company. Shares traded higher today, following comments from the German Chancellor....
The key macroeconomic reading today is undoubtedly US CPI inflation for August. Investors are keeping a close eye on the pace of price and service growth...
Amazon's AWS (AMZN.US) has been driving the company's overall growth for many quarters, especially the last few. But this time around in Q2, segment...
Release of the US CPI report for August is a key event of the day and is expected to trigger a jump in USD volatility. Data will be released at 1:30 pm...
European indices set to open higher US CPI data for August expected to show deceleration German ZEW economic sentiment index due...
US indices benefitted from risk-on moods yesterday and finished the session higher. S&P 500 added 1.06%, Dow Jones gained 0.71% and Nasdaq jumped...
European indices rose sharply on Monday, with DAX up 2.4% and the CAC40 adding 1.95% led by cyclicals, financials and materials stocks. ECB...
The investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS.US) has confirmed plans to lay off several hundred employees of the institution starting this month. The layoff program...
Carvana (CVNA.US) stock jumped over 8.0% on Monday after Piper Sandler upgraded the online car seller to overweight from neutral, however lowered the price...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: limit...
Silver jumped to the highest in nearly four weeks and sharply outperformed other precious metals ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated inflation...