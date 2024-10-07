Chart of the day - BITCOIN (09.09.2022)
Bitcoin prices returned above $20,000 during today's session as the weakening dollar triggered some risk-on moods. King of cryptocurrencies surged...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
European indices set for higher opening Jobs reports from Canada Speeches from Fed members EU Economic Summit Futures markets point to a...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher as investors digested latest hawkish comments from FED Chair Powell. S&P 500 rose 0.66%, Dow...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, except for DAX 40 which fell 0.09% despite the ECB lifted interest rates by 75 bp to 1.25%,...
GameStop (GME.US) stock surged over 9.0% on Thursday following the news that the video game retailer entered a new partnership with crypto exchange FTX,...
Publication of today's report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude and gasoline inventories...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that supplies of natural gas increased by 54 billion cubic feet for the week ended September...
The absence of bad news is good news. That's briefly how today's northward rally in CD Projekt's shares can be summed up after the publication...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US jobless claims well below market expectations Hawkish Powell is putting pressure on stocks Asana...
The Lagarde (after the ECB's decision) and Powell (at the Cato Institute) press conferences on monetary policy are currently underway. Lagarde is not...
The ECB raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 bps to 1.25 %, highest level since November 2011 as widely expected. ECB significantly revised...
Cryptocurrencies are trying to regain bullish momentum, Bitcoin has halted declines near $18,500: Ethereum is on track for 'The Merge', which...
Monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank (1:15 pm BST) is a key event of the day. Bank is expected to deliver a 75 basis point rate hike,...
DE30 mixed ahead of ECB decision Banks gained during the first half of the day Today's trading session on the Old Continent brings...
Norway's Equinor (EQNR.NO) is one of Europe's largest energy companies. The company consolidates its portfolio of commodity investments by extracting...
Thanks to the overall improvement in risk moods, EURUSD launched an attempt to return back above parity level. The pair is testing the 1.00 area this morning...
European indices set for higher opening ECB expected to deliver 75 bp rate hike Speeches from ECB and Fed chiefs US equities...
US indices rallied yesterday amid a drop in oil prices and a drop in yields. S&P 500 gained 1.40%, Dow Jones moved 1.83% higher and Nasdaq jumped...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with the regional FTSE 100 down roughly 0.86% and the DAX 40 up 0.35% ahead of tomorrow’s...