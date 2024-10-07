GBPUSD bounced off pandemic low
GBPUSD fell during today's session to the lowest level since March 2020 amid worsening UK macroeconomic outlook, surging inflation and soaring energy...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
GBPUSD fell during today's session to the lowest level since March 2020 amid worsening UK macroeconomic outlook, surging inflation and soaring energy...
OIL.WTI price fell below $84 per barrel on Wednesday, the lowest since January, as worries over lower global demand overshadowed warnings from President...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 bps to 3.25 %, as widely expected. The Governing Council still judges that the policy...
US indices launched today's session higher US30 below major support Speeches from Fed members Coupa Software (COUP.US) stock surges on upbeat...
OIL.WTI This week oil prices fell close to levels not seen since January, amid persistent demand concerns. Looking technically at the H4 chart, one...
HEICO Corp. (HEI.US) is a U.S.-based company that manufactures, services, designs and distributes advanced components and services for the aerospace, defense,...
The next monetary policy decision by the European Central Bank will be announced this Thursday at 1:15 pm BST. Press conference of ECB President Lagarde...
DAX mixed ahead of tomorrow's ECB decision Uniper (UN01.DE) under increasing selling pressure Today's trading session...
Cryptocurrencies have been moving in a sideways trend for the past 2 weeks, but demand has not been able to carry Bitcoin's quotations higher, ultimately...
Bank of Canada is set to announce its next monetary policy decision today at 3:00 pm BST. Economists expect BoC to follow in Fed's footsteps and deliver...
European stock markets set for a lower opening Bank of Canada expected to deliver 75 bp rate hikes Speeches from Fed members, BoE...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.41%, Dow Jones moved 0.55% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.74%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, with the STOXX 600 and the DAX 40 index adding 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively, with consumer...
The Japanese yen weakened past 143 against the US dollar, hitting its lowest levels since August 1998, pushed lower by a widening policy gap as the BoJ...
FedEx (FDX.US) shares fell over 1.5% on Tuesday after Citi downgraded the transportation company to neutral from buy and lowered its price target ...
The ISM Services PMI unexpectedly jumped to 56.9 in August from 56.7 in previous month, topping analysts’ estimates of 55.1, and pointing to the...
Ethereum's transition to Proof of Stake is imminent which temporarily improves sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. The improvement, however, still...
The ISM Services PMI for the US rose slightly to 56.9 in August from 56.7 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of...
Shares of NIO Inc. (NIO.US) have been reversing lately. Despite being one of the world's most exciting and promising 100% electric vehicle ("EV")...