US OPEN: Wall Street opens higher as US traders return from holiday
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US ISM non-manufacturing index for August at 3:00 pm BST Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) extends...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US ISM non-manufacturing index for August at 3:00 pm BST Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) extends...
U.S. gas is down 4% today and testing the $8.4/MMBTU area. European gas is down about 8% today and is trading just above €220/MWh, although as recently...
DAX quotes to recover some of recent declines Volkswagen passes Porsche IPO The second trading session this week brings an improvement...
Oil OPEC+ decided on a marginal output cut of 100k bpd for October A decision on 100k bpd increase was made in the previous month therefore...
GBPAUD is on the move today with GBP being the best performing G10 currency and AUD being one of top laggards. GBP received a boost from reports saying...
European indices set for lower opening US services ISM index for August German factory orders drop 1.1% MoM in August In...
Indices from Asia traded mostly higher today. Nikkei traded 0.1% higher, Kospi added 0.2% while indices from China gained up to 1.2%. S&P/ASX...
Despite the lack of trade in the US and Canada, today's session brought considerable volatility to trading floors in Europe and the energy commodities...
Today's session is relatively calm for the EUR/USD pair. However, it is important to note that the euro continues to trade below its parity with the...
Glencore (GLEN.UK)'s stock price is gaining nearly 4% today. The stock price rose in the face of Gazprom withholding supplies; the NordStream pipeline...
The first session after the weekend break is not a good one for Europe. Stock market indices are down, and there is even more going on in the energy...
The first session after the weekend break is not a good one for Europe. Stock indexes are down, and there is even more going on in the energy market, where...
Kazatomprom is the world's largest uranium producer, with the Kazakh company accounting for 25% of total raw material production in 2021, surpassing...
The cartel backed a production cut of 100,000 barrels per day in October, according to media reports at today's OPEC + JMMC meeting. Oil continues...
Results of the UK Conservative Party leadership race have been just announced and they did not result in a surprise. Liz Truss, a foreign affairs minister...
Cryptocurrencies have been consolidating for the past few days, and there was little volatility in the market over the weekend. Friday's attempt to...
Revisions to European manufacturing PMIs for August, released last week, were quite significant. Because of that market was wondering whether revisions...
European indices as well as EURUSD are in the center of the attention today. Gazprom announced on Friday that it will halt gas supplies to Europe via Nord...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator