Economic calendar: European energy woes and US holiday
European markets set for lower opening after Gazprom announces complete halt to gas flows UK Conservative Party leadership race results expected...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Russia announced on Friday that it will completely halt gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline indefinitely European assets are...
For most of today's session we could see positive sentiment in the stock market The U.S. labor market report released today came out...
The NFP report for August is behind us, and now the markets are preparing for a week of important decisions from central banks! Next week, banks such as...
After 5:20 pm BST, the market was hit by reports that gas transport through the Nord Stream pipeline in accordance with halted until the defects are resolved...
Recently, Gazprom announced that it is suspending gas transmission through Nord Stream 1 due to further technical problems. The transmission will be resumed...
Amazon (AMZN.US) is set to reduce the number of logistics centers and warehouses in the face of slowing sales growth, the consulting firm MVPVL International...
US, Factory Orders for July. Actual: -1.0% MoM. Expected: 0.2% MoM. Previous: 2.0% MoM
The start of the last trading session on Wall Street this week brings rallies in stock indices. Investor sentiment is being influenced today by the NFP...
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm BST and showed the US economy added 315k jobs in August, compared to a 526k increase in July...
The US labor market has performed well this year, even as the US economy enters a technical recession. Nevertheless, the Fed has been raising interest...
DE30 gains before NFP reading Nikon makes offer for SLM Solutions shares (AM3D.DE) The last session of the week brings a rebound...
NZDUSD briefly fell to lowest levels since May 2020 during today's session, as hawkish FED and new covid lockdowns in China weighed on risk-sensitive...
European indices set for lower opening Jobs reports from the United States PPI data from Europe Futures markets point to a lower opening of...
US indices finished yesterday's session in mixed moods. S&P 500 jumped 0.30%, Dow Jones moved 0.46% higher while Nasdaq fell 0.26%. Russell...
Major indices from Wall Street and Europe continued their strong sell-offs amid a further rise in expectations for hikes in the US and the Eurozone The...
The gaming industry has long been waiting for the emergence of some Deus ex machina that could change the dire sentiment towards the industry. Recently,...
US gas inventories rose 61 bcf; 58 bcf was expected, while the previous figure was 60 bcf. The increase is slightly above the 5-year average, hence...
While gas prices in Europe are relatively flat by today's standards (more than €100 below historical peaks near €350/MWh), we are seeing...