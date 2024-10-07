BREAKING: Better than expected ISM reading!
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 52.8 in August from 52.5 in the previous month, above analysts’ expectations of...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
US, manufacturing PMI for August (final). Final: 51.5 First release: 51.3
S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI Aug: 48.7 (prev 52.5)
Futures point to a lower opening of today's session on Wall Street. Investors' attention is focused on macro readings today. In addition to claims,...
The German benchmark index reaches a new weekly low. D1 chart The DE30 continues to fall on Thursday, testing the 78.6% retracement of the rally...
The number of Americans filling for jobless claims dropped to 0.232 million compared to 0.243 million reported in the previous week. Today’s...
DE30 loses and tests 12,600 point area Germany's manufacturing PMI worse than expected Thursday's German trading session...
Today's session on the foreign exchange market brings considerable volatility on the Japanese yen, which has weakened against the US dollar to levels...
A range of manufacturing PMI indices for August from European countries was published this morning. Most of them were revisions of the flash data released...
Shares of US chipmakers are dropping in the premarket today, following actions of the US authorities. The United States imposed export restrictions to...
Moods on the global markets have deteriorated following Powell's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday last week. While this deterioration is...
European stock markets set for lower opening PMI revisions, ISM manufacturing for August Tensions in the Taiwan Strait Futures...
US indices had another downbeat session in a row. S&P 500 dropped 0.78%, Dow Jones moved 0.88% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.56%. Russell 2000...
The ADP report shows low employment growth for August, at 132,000, (300,000 expected) This report is being published for the first...
August ends very poorly for the stock market. The S&P 500 is likely to end the month with about a 4% decline, although from the monthly peak the declines...
OIL.WTI Wednesday's session brings a deepening of the discount on the oil market. Looking technically at the H4 chart, there was a true attempt...
Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, in their latest notes to investors, indicate that they expect a 75 bps hike next week from the ECB. Many ECB...
U.S. crude inventories fall by 3.3 million with an expected decline of 0.95 million and with a previous decline of 3.3 million barrels. Gasoline inventories...
Wednesday's session on Wall Street began with moderate gains in stock indices. As for the macro calendar, investors' attention was focused on inflation...
