Daily summary: Sellers pressuring Wall Street indices; Bitcoin loses 2.7%
The first listings of ETFs on Ethereum are behind us. Trading volume is very high, but we are seeing declines in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Brent Crude oil futures (OIL) are approaching $81 per barrel, losing another 1.5% today. The reasons for this are mainly the higher probability of a successful...
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved spot funds for Ethereum, but the market did not react with euphoria after the decision. Although...
Wall Street indexes record limited volatility early in the session. US500 gains 0.16% Powerful 12% sell-off on shares of logistics company UPS (UPS.US)...
General Motors (GM.US) achieved stronger results than expected. The company also raised its forecasts in key aspects of its financial result. In response...
US Existing Home Sales came in 3.89M vs 3.99 exp. and 4.11M previously (-5.4% YoY vs -3.04% exp. and -0.7% previously) US median home price for existing...
Coca-Cola, the famous soft drinks manufacturer, delivered a strong performance in the second quarter of 2024, exceeding expectations on both earnings and...
Spotify Technology (SPOT.US) shares are up 14% before the opening of the session on Wall Street due to the company presenting better-than-expected results...
Oil Oil has been trading under pressure since the beginning of July, despite the beginning of the driving season and decreases in crude oil inventories....
Today, after the US trading session, Tesla (TSLA.US) will present its second quarter results for the year. Given that the company's shares have risen...
Porsche cuts full-year revenue forecast Morgan Stanley strengthens Fresenius shares Overall market situation: Tuesday's session on European...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. Meeting was originally scheduled for...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) is scheduled to report Q2 earnings report today after close of the Wall Street session. It will be the first earnings release from...
Wall Street indices traded higher yesterday, with the move being driven by tech sector. Semiconductor stocks rebounded after last week's sell-off,...
When the market lacks conviction about certain events: outcomes of political elections and the future direction of monetary policy, it tends to go back...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Earnings reports from Alphabet and Tesla after Wall Street close Rate decisions from Turkey and...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, led by tech sector. S&P 500 gained 1.08%, Dow Jones moved 0.32% higher and Nasdaq surged...
Bullish move in the Chinese stock market improved sentiment in the Europe. The PBoC rate cut supported a nearly 2% rebound in Hang Seng futures. After...
The maker of the iconic Barbie brand Mattel (MAT.US) is gaining nearly 17% today after news of a potential acquisition bid. Reuters reports that private...