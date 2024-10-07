Wall Street drops after Powell's speech, supply endures downward trading
Wall Street drops after Powell's speech, supply endures downward trading. US100 drops below 13 000 points. Source: xStation 5
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
US Univ Of Michigan Sentiment Aug : 58.2 (est 55.5; prev 55.1) - Current Conditions: 58.6 (est 55.6; prev 55.5) - Expectation: 58.0 (est 55.0; prev...
Powell's comments: The longer high inflation persists, the more likely it will become entrenched. Size of Sept. rate hike dependent on data Will...
The US stock market starts today's trading flat Investors await Jerome Powell's speech at 3 pm BST A range...
Core PCE inflation, June. Actual: 4.6% YoY. Expected: 4.7% YoY. Previous: 4.8% YoY Personal spending, June. Actual: 0.1% MoM. Expected: 0.4% MoM....
The end of the week brings a sell-off in the cryptocurrency market, which reacts with declines in the face of risk aversion ahead of Jerome Powell's...
Electronic Arts (EA.US), a well-known video game company, is rallying around 15% in US pre-market trading today. Jump was triggered by media reports saying...
DE30 falls below the 38.2% Fibo retracement GfK Consumer sentiment worsened in September The last trading session this...
Market looks to be in a wait-and-see mode ahead of a speech from the Fed Chair at Jackson Hole Symposium today. Powell will speak at 3:00 pm BST and the...
Speech from Fed Chair Powell is a main event of the day. Jerome Powell will deliver opening remarks during Jackson Hole Symposium, today at 3:00 pm BST....
European indices set for more or less flat opening Powell to speak at Jackson Hole symposium today Core PCE inflation data for July...
US indices had a solid session yesterday with all major Wall Street benchmarks booking significant gains. S&P 500 gained 1.41%, Dow Jones moved...
On Thursday, we saw slightly better sentiment in the stock market, the main indices from the Old Continent ended the session higher, nevertheless,...
Further revelations of energy blackmail by Russia are beginning to prompt more countries to diversify their energy sources and return to nuclear power....
US, EIA natural gas storage. Actual: 60 bcf. Expected: 54 bcf. Previous: 18 bcf
The US stock market starts today's trading slightly higher A series of data from the US economy Today's trading session...
US, annualized GDP report for Q2 2022 (revision). Actual: -0.6% First release: -0.9% US, jobless claims. Actual: 243k. Expected: 254k. Previous:...
It looks almost certain that Europe is heading for the biggest energy crisis in history. European countries made themselves dependent on energy imports...
The DE30 breaks above the retracement of the 38.2% Fibo Medical sector gains, weak sentiment in the real estate sector Today's...