DE30 is stuck in a consolidation
The German leading index is struggling to initiate a stronger recovery. D1 chart The DE30 is stuck in Tuesday's trading range as the breakouts...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Chinese equity indices, especially HSCEI (CHNComp), rallied during a session today. Announcement of a new, big round of stimulus can be named as a reason...
European stock markets set for higher opening ECB minutes and US Q2 GDP report revision Jackson Hole agenda to be released tonight Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher, snapping a 3-day long downward streak. S&P 500 gained 0.29%, Dow Jones moved 0.18%...
The dollar maintains its position, today the USD strengthened most strongly against the NZD, where the movement in the evening hours reaches almost...
DE30 We will start today's analysis with the German stock index. DE30 has come under selling pressure in recent days by which an important...
President Biden is expected to announce today details of a program to cancel up to $10,000 in student loans for millions of Americans who earn no...
The US has rejected all additional conditions requested by Iran. Moreover, the U.S. demands the lifting of all restrictions on international inspections...
Iran's Foreign Minister has announced that the State has received a US response on proposed solutions to the nuclear deal and is now proceeding to...
Advance Auto Parts is a major supplier of automotive replacement parts and components to the US aftermarket. The company reported financial results for...
3:30 pm BST - DOE report on oil inventories. Oil inventories. Actual: -3.28 mb. Expected: -1.5 mb (API: -5.63 mb) Gasoline inventories. Actual:...
3:00 pm BST - US, pending home sales for July. Actual: --1.0% MoM. Expected: -3.9% MoM. Previous: -8.6% MoM
US stock market starts today's trading in mixed mood No increase in US durable goods orders Today's trading session...
1:30 pm BST - US, durable goods orders for July. Headline. Actual: 0% MoM. Expected: 0.5% MoM. Previous: 2.0% MoM Ex-transportation. Actual:...
DE30 close to yesterday's levels Retail and automotive under selling pressure Today's trading on Europe's largest...
The market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has once again fallen below $1 trillion, and the largest NFT exchange, OpenSea has recently registered...
A recent upward correction on US indices has been halted in mid-August 2022. Taking a look at US small-cap Russell 2000 index (US2000) at a daily interval,...
European stock markets set for slightly lower opening US durable goods orders and housing market data for July DOE report on watch...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
