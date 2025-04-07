Read more
Market LIVE: When will the market crash end?

7 April 2025

Feeling unsure about the markets right now? You’re not alone. Join Kathleen NOW She'll tackle the five biggest questions on everyone's mind right now: Why have the markets crashed? How long will the crash continue? Which sectors and stocks have been hit the hardest? Where...

Historic Monday for markets

7 April 2025

It’s turning into a Monday to remember for stock markets. US stocks markets tanked at the open, before surging into positive territory on the back of reports that President Trump would pause tariffs for 90 days. This was swiftly denied, US stocks turned lower once again, before even more reports...

When will the market crash end?

7 April 2025

Feeling unsure about the markets right now? You’re not alone. Join research director Kathleen Brooks LIVE today at 18:00 BST for a live discussion after historic moves in financial markets.  She'll tackle the five biggest questions on everyone's mind right now: Why have...

