Economic calendar: Speeches from Fed members, second-tier data from US
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower despite dovish FOMC minutes. S&P 500 fell 0.72%, Dow Jones moved 0.50% lower while Nasdaq lost...
Minutes were perceived as slightly dovish, due to the lack of a clear major hawkish message The Fed sees the need to tighten all the time, but at...
The decision to hike 75 bps in July was unanimous Lower commodity prices need not negatively affect inflation Most of the tightening effect...
OIL.WTI Today's analysis will start with the oil market. Looking at the chart of OIL.WTI, we can see a potential broad ABC simple correction pattern....
US500 (S&P 500 fut) loses about 1% ahead of tonight's important event. At 7:00 pm BST the minutes of the July meeting will be published, where...
DOE report on US oil inventories. • Oil inventories. Actual: -7,056 mb Expected: -0.275 mb (API: -0.45 mb) • Gasoline inventories. Actual: -4.642...
U.S. stock market starts today's trading lower Expectations for Fed Minutes Target (TGT.US) with sharp drop in profits 10-year...
US retail sales data for July was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed and caused some moves on the markets. Highlights...
Mood in Europe worsened Investors await Fed Minutes Eurozone inflation revised slightly downward Updates from Uniper...
Cineworld (CINE.UK) shares are down 50% today after a UK movie theater operator warned that lackluster trading is prompting potential financing decisions...
The largest cryptocurrency is clearly struggling to consistently overcome the $24,500 barrier. Sellers are pulling Bitcoin south towards $23,000 where...
The British pound strengthened on Wednesday after UK consumer price inflation surged to 10.1% in July, its highest since February 1982, up from an annual...
The NZDUSD pair rose during Asian session after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its policy rate by 50 bps to 3% in a widely expected and reiterated...
• European stock markets set for a lower opening • FOMC minutes in the spotlight today • Retail sales from the US at 1:30 pm...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 rose 0.19%, Dow Jones moved 0.71% higher while Nasdaq fell 0.19%. Russell 2000 dropped...
Stock exchanges on the Old Continent ended today's trading above the dash. Germany's DAX gained 0.68%, while France's CAC 40 jumped 0.34%. The...
The GDPNow model last quarter went to great lengths to suggest the possibility of entering a technical recession. This has become a reality, although no...
The Wall Street Journal reports that Germany is likely to keep the country's last 3 nuclear power plants operating. Previously, plans called for these...