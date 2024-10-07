Oil prices retreat due to Iran
In the last hour we have seen a strong pullback on oil. The reason is Iran, as we mentioned earlier in the Commodity wrap. Of course, the key issue is...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
WalMart showed a successful financial report, which translated into an increase in the company's shares and a broader rebound among US retailers. Shares...
Nasdaq loses at the start of today's session Industrial production data supports a larger rate hike News from U.S. companies Today's...
2:15 pm BST - US, industrial production for July. Actual: 0.6% MoM. Expected: 0.3% MoM. Previous: -0.2% MoM Capacity Utilization Rate: Actual:...
Canada’s annual inflation fell to 7.60 %YoY in July from the 39-year high of 8.1% in June, in line with market expectations. Prices decelerated...
1:30 pm BST - US housing market data for July. Building permits. Actual: 1,67 million. Expected: 1.63 million. Previous: 1.7 million Housing...
Oil: Crude oil price drop at the beginning of the week, as weaker data from China may weigh on demand China saw lower dynamics of industrial production,...
Cryptocurrencies have been weakening since the beginning of the week. Supply pushed Bitcoin and Ethereum prices south although both major projects managed...
DE30 pulls back from local resistance area Weak German ZEW index Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) and Mahindra explore strategic alliance DE30 launched...
The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany fell to -55.3 pts in August from the -53.8 pts in previous month, while analysts’...
Copper managed to defend major support despite prospects of slowing demand from China. The world’s second largest economy reported disappointing...
European markets set to open lower German ZEW, Canada CPI data in the calendar Quarterly results from Walmart and Home Depot Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 0.40%, Dow Jones moved 0.45% higher while Nasdaq surged 0.62%. Russell 2000 added...
US futures point to lower open Weak data from China put pressure on US stocks Vroom (VRM.US) stock plunged after JPMorgan downgrade US stock...
DE30 is testing local support Public holidays in Spain, Italy and France HelloFresh (HFG.DE) surges on upbeat quarterly results Mixed moods...
OIL.WTI fell sharply on Monday as weak data from China sparked demand worries. Industrial production growth in top oil importer China disappointed, pointing...
USD strengthened on Monday, benefiting from its safe haven status, as sentiment turned sour following a batch of disappointing data from China. Dollar...
Chinese equities took a hit during today's session, following another set of weak economic data. Industrial production and retail sales figures disappointed,...
Stocks in Europe set for lower opening NY Empire State Manufacturing Canada wholesalers and manufacturing sales figures Public holidays in Poland,...