Morning wrap (15.08.2022)
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher today. Nikkei rose 1.13%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.45% while traders from South Korea were off for holiday....
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
US indices continued gains on Friday and major indices are set for the 4th weekly gain in a row Nasdaq is up more than 1.4% and S&P 500 is slightly...
Electric automaker reported better than expected revenue at $364 million versus $337.5 million expected Adjusted loss per share was $1.62 versus $1.63...
Oil decreased more than 2% on Friday as oil flows from Russia to southern european countries are set to return today. Moreover, Iran said that it can accept...
Preliminary University of Michigan Sentiment Index rose to 55,1 from 51,5 in July and it is highest in 3 months. Moreover, inflation expectations decreased...
US indices open higher amid speculations of possible slowdown in interest rates hikes Apple is stable amid expectations of sustained iPhone Sales...
US CPI report release is already behind us and markets' attention once again shifts towards central banks with release of the FOMC minutes and an expected...
Crptocurrencies erased some of the euphoric gains amid a mixed end to the US cash session. U.S. indices traded without spectacular price swings today,...
DE30 is testing major resistance zone European stocks edge higher Bayer (BAYN.DE) received favorable ruling against BASF (BAS.DE) Upbeat sentiment...
The British pound strengthened against the Euro on Friday as investors digested the latest GDP data. The UK economy shrank 0.1% in Q2 and 0.6% in June...
European markets set for higher opening Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index WASDE report Futures markets point to a higher opening for...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 fell 0.07%, Dow Jones rose 0.08% while Nasdaq lost 0.58%. Russell 2000 added 0.31% Similar...
US PPI inflation fell to 9.8% in July from 11.3%, stronger than expectations near 10.4%. Core PPI inflation also fell to 7.6%, compared to 8.2% previously...
The US indices started today's session with gains, but the initiative was quickly taken by supply, resulting in a clear pullback. Nevertheless, given...
The Ethereum cryptocurrency is increasing its dominance against Bitcoin and has rebounded from its price bottom by more than 100%, compared to Bitcoin's...
When could there be a potential reversal of negative sentiment toward gaming, both domestically and globally? Will the "wind of change come from the...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.262 million in the week ended August 6, compared to 0.260 million reported in...
DE30 struggles to break above 13790 pts level Daimler Truck (DTG.US) expects strong demand in 2023 despite recession fears Siemens' (SIE.DE)...
Disney (DIS.US) stock jumped over 8.0% before the opening bell after the entertainment giant posted better than expected quarterly results partially...