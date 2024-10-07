BREAKING: The pound is bracing for a blackout!
The British pound is losing ground to its feet, plus we are seeing a stronger dollar. Such a mix causes even deeper declines on the GBPUSD pair. In the...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Today's session is marked by steep declines in the Nasdaq Index (US100), which is awaiting tomorrow's US CPI inflation reading. There was an upward...
Ethereum is positioning itself for a September transition to a deflationary version 2.0, which is expected to ultimately consume up to 99.5% less energy...
Technology companies are losing at the start of today's session 10-year Treasury yields are up 1.4% ahead of tomorrow's CPI reading Huge...
Oil: Goldman Sachs points out that the scenario of significantly higher oil prices still lingers GS points out that low prices are the...
DE30 drops on inflation risks Updates from Continental AG (CON.DE) and Fraport (FRA.DE) Market sentiment deteriorated on European...
Shares of vaccine maker Novavax are trading more than 30% lower in pre-session trading. The company lowered forecasts and reported a quarterly report below...
The RIA agency said that Transneft has stopped exporting crude oil to Central European countries via the Druzhba branch of the oil pipeline that runs through...
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) has gone big on Bitcoin and there is no going back as most of the company's value is in the Bitcoin it owns. Introduction While...
The Hungarian Central Statistical Office indicated that inflation in July rose to 13.7% YoY. from 11.7% in June and topped analysts' expectations of...
Laurence Fink, CEO of the world's largest investment fund BlackRock, sold a large block of shares on August 5, which raises concerns about the future...
Late tonight, the API report on oil inventories will be released, which may have an impact on the black gold prices. From the technical point of view,...
European indices set for lower opening API report on oil inventories Earnings reports from Coinbase, Plug Power European index futures point...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.12%, Dow Jones moved 0.09% lower while Nasdaq fell 0.10%. Russell 2000 jumped...
European benchmarks ended today's trading higher; the DAX gained 0.84%, the CAC 40 rose 0.8%, and the WIG20 climbed 2.64% higher. The...
Today's session is relatively calm on the forex market. The main pair continues to be range-traded and below Fibonacci levels marked by 61.8%. However,...
Shares of Gamestop (GME.US) and AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) today rebounded from the recent period of 'slow' trading, while Bed Bath Beyond (BBBY.US)...
Silver is currently testing a very important area. This is the 50-day moving average and the range of the largest correction in the trend. Silver...
U.S. indices start today's session with moderate gains 10-year Treasury yields fall Updates from companies: Palantir...