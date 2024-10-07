USDCAD - recommendation from MUFG
MUFG issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 1.2928 Target:...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
MUFG issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 1.2928 Target:...
DE30 records gains Sentix sentiment below consensus Updates from Porsche (PAH3.DE) and Siemens Energy (ENR.DE)/Siemens Gamesa...
Today we are seeing a dynamic rebound in the digital asset sector. Bitcoin, which is trying to get back above $24,000, will also be followed by Ethereum,...
The Chinese CHNComp index remains under pressure on Monday despite the fact that recent trade data from the world's second biggest economy released...
European markets set to open slightly higher Sentix Investor Confidence for August Earnings reports from BioNTech and Novavax European index...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher today. Nikkei gained 0.28%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.1% while Kospi moved 0.05% higher. Indices from China traded...
Data from the US labour market was the key event of the day. NFP report surprised positively, the number of jobs significantly exceeded market expectations...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock managed to erase heavy pre-market losses and is currently trading nearly 22.0% higher despite the fact that producers of plant-based...
Following the release of the US NFP report, markets are turning their attention to another piece of crucial US data - CPI report for July. Price growth...
The US economy added 528K jobs in July, more than double market estimates of 250K and above an upwardly revised 398K in June. The biggest job gains...
Immersion is a technology company listed on the NASDAQ index for more than 20 years, whose domain is still niche haptic technology. The company has more...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower NFP well above expectations AMC Entertainment plans to pay special dividend Amazon acquires...
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm BST and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 528 k jobs in July, compared to a 372k increase...
Yesterday Virgin Galactic, a company intending to provide services in the sub-orbital space tourism sector, presented its report for the second quarter...
DE30 muted ahead of NFP report Industrial production data surprises positively Deutsche Post (DPW.DE) publishes Q2 results Market...
Reports from the US jobs market are crucial for investors not only in the United States but also worldwide as they tend to have an impact on USD, equity...
The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum has rebounded from support near $1560, and sentiment around cryptocurrencies is improving ahead of the upcoming...
As the first Friday of a new month has come, it is time for the release of jobs data from the United States (1:30 pm BST). NFP report for July is a key...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator