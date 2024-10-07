Economic calendar: NFP day!
European indices set for flat opening Jobs reports from the United States and Canada Industrial production data from Europe Futures...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
US indices finished yesterday's session slightly lower. However, tech stocks managed to gain. S&P 500 dropped 0.08%, Dow Jones moved 0.26%...
Oil prices extended yesterday’s declines and are approaching the mid-July lows. WTI oil fell below $ 88 and Brent below $ 94 This downward...
The European Central Bank does not meet until September, as do most central banks around the world. Therefore, we still have the entire month of August...
Kohl's Corp. (KSS.US) stock fell over 3.0% after Cowen downgraded the department store retail chain to market perform from outperform saying...
Weekly jobless claims in the US increased by 6k to 260k the week that ended July 30th, slightly beating market estimates of 259k, with notable decreases...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas unexpectedly increased by 41 billion cubic feet for the week...
Coinbase (COIN.US) shares are rising more than 20% during today's session, after the cryptocurrency exchange announced its partnership with the largest...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US weekly jobless claims slightly above expectations Eli Lilly (LLY.US) tumbles...
Cryptocurrencies are still struggling to maintain their upward trend: Bitcoin has settled back below $23,000, Ethereum is still trading above $1,600....
The results of Meta Platforms (aka Facebook) did not meet analysts' expectations. In previous years, the company recorded a steady increase in revenues,...
DE30 breaks above resistance of 13,680 points German industrial orders data Updates from: Lufthansa (LHA.DE), Merck (MRK.DE)...
Today after the trading session, space tourism company Virgin Galactic will report its financial results for the second quarter of the year. Will the company,...
Before the market opened, the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba presented its financial results. The results exceeded analysts' expectations, with Alibaba's...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. Bank delivered a 50 basis point rate hike - in-line with market and economists'...
The German benchmark index extends weekly gains by more than 150 points on Thursday. D1 chart With today's rise, the DE30 breaks through resistance...
Monetary policy decision from the Bank of England at 12:00 pm BST is a key macro event of the day. The UK central bank is expected to deliver a 50 basis...
European indices set for a higher opening Bank of England expects to deliver 50 basis point rate hike Earnings reports from Lyft,...
After a brief pause, US indices resumed an upward move yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.56%, Dow Jones added 1.29% while Nasdaq surged 2.59%. Russell...