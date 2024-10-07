US OPEN: Wall Street slips on rising US-China tensions
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Pelosi visit to Taiwan raises US- China tensions Caterpillar (CAT.US) posted disappointing quarterly...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
The aircraft belonging to the US Armed Forces "SPAR19" is currently flying from Malaysia and is theoretically headed towards Taiwan. It is not...
Oil Oil demand sits at 96% of 2019 levels according to JODI data JODI and IEF data hints that demand for fuels (in 40 countries with highest...
Uber (UBER.US) stock rose over 10.0% in premarket after the world's largest ride-sharing company reported better than expected Q2 revenue figures,...
DE30 weakens after false breakout above 13,450 points barrier Investor attention focused on Taiwan Siemens Energy (ENR.DE) under...
Shares of Pinterest (PINS.US), US social media company, are trading around 20% higher in premarket today. Stock reported Q2 2022 earnings yesterday after...
First Solar, Inc. (FSLR.US) has put an end to a week where its shares rose more than 35% to currently trade at an eight-month high. From a strong second...
The Australian dollar is the worst performing G10 currency today, dropping 1.3% against the US dollar and 2% against the Japanese yen. Prime reason behind...
European markets set for lower opening US-China relations on watch as Pelosi visits Taiwan Earnings reports from Caterpillar, PayPal...
US indices snapped a 3-day long streak and finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 moved 0.28% lower, Dow Jones dropped 0.14% and Nasdaq...
European indices finished the first trading session of August mostly lower dragged by energy and real estate companies coupled with weak economic data. Final...
Target (TGT.US) stock jumped over 2.0% during today's session after Wells Fargo upgraded the retailer to overweight from equal weight with a price...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:132.28 Target:136.30 Stop:...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 52.8 in July from 53 in the previous, topping analysts’ estimates of 52. New order rates continue to move lower...
Oil price took a hit on Monday after PMIs for China and Europe showed weakness in factory activity as Covid-19 flare-ups and a weakening global outlook...
The beginning of this week (and the new month) is being marked by USD weakness against the major currencies. However, the EUR/USD pair continues to struggle...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 52.8 in June from 53.0 in the previous month, above analysts’ expectations of 52.0. Prices...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US ISM manufacturing index for July Boeing (BA.US) could resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner...
DE30 breaks above the 13,450-point barrier Weak German retail sales data Covestro (1COV.DE) and Varta (VAR1.DE) lower the outlook...