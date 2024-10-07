Top stock reports to watch this week (01.08.2022)
Previous week was the busiest one of the ongoing Wall Street earnings season in terms of big name companies. However, it does not mean that the earnings...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
Previous week was the busiest one of the ongoing Wall Street earnings season in terms of big name companies. However, it does not mean that the earnings...
The cryptocurrency sector has been gaining over the past week amid a positive atmosphere on stock market indices. However, the market still can't be...
Japanese yen is regaining its shine as of late. While attention is mostly centered on USDJPY, which has pulled back from a high of around 144.00 to almost...
European stock markets set for lower opening US ISM manufacturing index for July Earnings reports from Activision Blizzard and Pinterest European...
The first Asian session of a new week (and a new month) was an upbeat one. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% while indices from China traded...
European indices ended weekly trading in a bullish mood. The DE30 gained 1.52%, the FRA40 rose 1.72% and the UK 100 finished 1.06% higher. Sentiment...
Roku (ROKU.US) dropped over 25.0% on Friday after the streaming service hub posted a wider-than-expected second quarter loss and issued weak financial...
The core PCE Price Index inflation, which is Fed preferred inflation measure, accelerated to 4.8% in June from 4.7% in the prior month, above market expectations...
The Federal Reserve delivered a 75 basis point rate hike this week, in-line with market expectations. However, the decision came before the US GDP report...
Looking at the EURGBP chart at the D1 interval, one can notice that the pair is testing the neckline for a wide head-to-shoulder pattern, which may support...
Tezos is still among the top 50 cryptocurrencies although it has slipped nearly 90% from its 2021 peak. Developers, however, are still developing blockchain: Tezos...
The current week has been marked by great technological uncertainty from overseas. After very weak results from Snap and a panic sell-off, investors were...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised slightly higher to 51.5 in July from a preliminary of 51.1 and above record...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Core PCE slightly above expectations Apple and Amazon both posted solid quarterly results Intel stock...
The price has almost doubled since the June sell-off, which pushed the token's price below 900 USD. The growth of the cryptocurrency market has been...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy rose 0.6% month-over-month in June, following 0.3% gain in May and above market expectations...
After yesterday's session, major technology companies Google and Amazon delivered second-quarter reports. The results turned out to be better than...
DE30 tries to break above the 13,450-point barrier Slightly weaker GDP data in Germany Good results from Amazon (AMZN.US) support...