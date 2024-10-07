Chart of the day - EU50 (29.07.2022)
European stock markets are extending upward move this morning, following an upbeat session on Wall Street. While the German GDP report for Q2 2022 missed...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
European stock markets are extending upward move this morning, following an upbeat session on Wall Street. While the German GDP report for Q2 2022 missed...
GDP reports from major European economies were key points in today's economic calendar. French and Spanish data released at 6:30 am and 8:00 am BST,...
European indices set for higher opening GDP report from euro area, US PCE inflation for June Earnings reports from Chevron and ExxonMobil European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher in spite of a miss in US GDP growth for Q2 2022. S&P 500 added 1.21%, Dow Jones gained 1.03%...
European indices finished today's volatile session mostly higher, with Dax up 0.88% as annual inflation rate in Germany eased in July, albeit by...
Shares of several solar companies rose sharply on Thursday after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin agreed to support a bill that would grant a variety of clean...
HSBC issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.2125 Target:1.1890 Stop:...
Despite the hawkish tone of yesterday’s Fed's decision, the market saw some signs that the pace of interest rate hikes may be reduced....
The US economy unexpectedly contracted an annualized 0.9% in the second quarter, mainly dragged by inventories and business investment. It was the second...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased only by 15 billion cubic feet for the week ended...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US GDP contracts for the second time Apple and Amazon to report after market close Meta...
Cryptocurrencies traded higher today, fuel for the industry's gains added by the major indices rising during yesterday's Fed conference. Will digital...
Meta Platforms (META.US) - commentary on results Meta Platforms' results came in well below analysts' expectations, with the company reporting...
The US economy contracted by an annualized -0.9% in the second quarter, following a 1.6 % contraction in the previous three-month period, well...
Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 7.5% YoY in July, from 7.6% YoY in previous month and above market estimates of 7.4%. On a monthly...
The German benchmark index needs a new impulse. D1 chart The DE30 has been treading water for almost a week now - is the seventh change of direction...
DE30 muted ahead of German inflation reading and U.S. GDP Inflation reading at 13:00 BST Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) surprises with...
FOMC decision yesterday was a key event of the week and now attention shifts to the second most important release of the week - US GDP report for Q2 2022....
European indices are set for a slightly opening US GDP report expected to show expansion Apple and Amazon are highlights in today's...