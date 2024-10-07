EURUSD - recommendation from Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) will report results for Q4 today after the closing bell. Similar to other big tech companies, Microsoft stock took a hit in recent...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 95.7 in July, from the previous month's 98.7 and below market expectations...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Walmart (WMT.US) cut its financial outlook Earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT.US), Alphabet...
World gas prices continue to rise dramatically today. The prices of European gas, TTF, are rising by over 10%, and NATGAS by nearly 9.0%. The situation...
DE30 approaches 13,000 points level Gas crisis spoils mood on German trading floor Lufthansa suspends flights due to strikes Market...
WalMart has lowered profit expectations pointing to rising inflation. WalMart, which has been among the top retailers in the US for decades, can be regarded...
Oil: Crude oil is breaking out of the downside sequence. The nearest key target for WTI bulls is located around USD 101 per barrel Some...
Shares of Alphabet (GOOG.US) (GOOGL.US) were dragged down by disappointing results from Snap (SNAP.US) on July 21. Snap sent a shock wave through...
The recession, although still timidly, is beginning to knock louder and louder at Wall Street's gates. More high-profile growth companies are beginning...
Cryptocurrencies are the worst performing asset class today. Steep drops can be spotted across the digital assets market with bing names like Bitcoin or...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will report earnings for Q2 2022 today after the close of the Wall Street session. Company has recently performed a 20-for-1 stock...
European markets set for lower opening Conference Board consumer confidence, API report on oil inventories Earnings reports from...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.13%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% higher and Russell 2000 added 0.60%. Nasdaq...
European indices struggled for momentum during today's session while DAX finished 0.33% lower after Gazprom announced that from Wednesday will reduce...
During the first trading session of the new week, the US dollar appreciates around 0.5% against the Swiss franc. Nevertheless, when looking at the chart...
Newmont Corp (NEM.US) stock fell over 10% on Monday after the gold miner lifted its annual cost estimates and posted weak Q2 profit caused by lower...
Today's session has been relatively quiet in the forex market, with the EUR/USD pair remains in the range. 4-hour time frame chart. On the 4-hour...
NATGAS price rose sharply following the news that Russian giant Gazprom said it was halting another Siemens turbine and from Wednesday plans to reduce...