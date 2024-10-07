US OPEN: Wall Street gains slightly at the beginning of busy week
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Interesting week ahead with FOMC decision and megacap earnings Snap (SNAP.US) stock downgraded...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Interesting week ahead with FOMC decision and megacap earnings Snap (SNAP.US) stock downgraded...
Swiss bank Julius Baer (BAER.CH) started today's trading session with a sizable downward gap, triggered by weak results for the first half of...
Wall Street earnings season is in full swing and the most interesting day week has just begun. Traders will be offered earnings reports from some of the...
Russian gas flows to Germany to a very limited extent Gazprom informs that after the installation of the "famous" turbine, the gas will...
DE30 gains at start of week Disturbing Ifo data Jefferies positive on Merck KGaA shares (MRK.DE) Market...
Cryptocurrencies failed to maintain bullish momentum over the weekend, which raises concerns around how they will fare later in the week. Are digital assets...
US indices performed well last week and managed to extend the recovery move. A new week began in rather downbeat moods but those started to improve after...
European markets set to open lower German IFO index Interesting week ahead with FOMC decision and Q2 GDP reports European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.8%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.1% lower and indices from China...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher after a rocky start, with the DAX ending almost flat. For the week, the German index rose...
Micron Technology (MU.US) stock dropped more than 4% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered memory chip provider rating to underweight from equal-weight...
Following Thursday's weak readings of weekly jobless claims and Philly Fed index, today even more disturbing data from the US economy were published. The...
The ECB meeting delivered a surprise 50 basis point rate hike and now markets will look for Fed's move. The US central bank will announce a rate decision...
EURUSD experienced increased volatility during yesterday's session after an aggressive move from the European Central Bank. Today, however, the dollar...
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 52.3 in July from 52.7 in June, above forecasts of 52.0, preliminary estimates showed. US Services PMI plunged to...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Twitter (TWTR.US) Q2 revenue below estimates Verizon (VZ.US) stock plunges amid slower...
American Express shares are gaining nearly 5% before the opening of the US stock market after the release of a successful quarterly report. The company...
Twitter (TWTR.US) reported Q2 results today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Social media company reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.08 while...
Canadian retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any...