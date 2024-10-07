DE30 gains despite weak PMI data
DE30 records moderate gains European markets react to PMI data and Black Sea ports opening Market sentiment improved slightly on...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
The Snap stock opened today with a nearly 30% downward gap amid a disappointing Q2 report. Snap has lost more than 65% of its valuation since the beginning...
The cryptocurrency market is struggling to maintain gains. Although Tesla's disclosed bitcoin sale caused a short-lived panic, buyers are trying to...
Gamestop's shares will become cheaper today due to the planned split, i.e. the division of the company's shares: Investors will receive 4...
Oil has been trading higher at the beginning of the European cash session but sentiment changed following release of flash PMI indices for July from French...
Releases of flash PMI indices for July are highlights in today's economic calendar. Two key releases from the euro area - French and German - were...
European indices set for lower opening Flash PMIs for July from Europe and US Earnings from Twitter and American Express Futures...
US indices had another upbeat session yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.99%, Dow Jones moved 0.51% higher and Nasdaq jumped 1.36%. Russell 2000 added...
European indices finished today’s session in mixed moods, demand seems to be dying out amid higher than expected interest rate increase from ECB...
Carnival (CCL.US) shares fell nearly 12.0% on Thursday after the cruise operator announced it was selling an additional $1 billion of stock. The company...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: long...
NATGAS price surged to $8.2 per million British thermal units on Thursday, a level not seen since mid-June 2022 as prospects of rising demand overshadowed...
While last week, thanks to the actions of Elon Musk, Twitter was a company that the entire investment world talked about, yesterday another company directly...
The Internet of Things technology known by the acronym IoT is designed to connect all devices and things, forming a network to optimize production processes,...
The press conference of ECB president Lagarde has just ended and caused some moves on the market. EURUSD pair gave back all the gains it made...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Jobless claims and Philly Fed disappointed investors Tesla (TSLA.US) stock gains on...
The European Central Bank decided to raise interest rates more than previously announced. This means that the ECB seriously takes into account the problem...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.251 million in the week ended July 16, compared to 0.244 million reported in the previous...
European Central Bank (ECB) has just announced its latest monetary policy decision. ECB lifted interest rate for the first time in eleven years to...