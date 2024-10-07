Netflix is soaring after earnings report📈
Yesterday after the close of the box office session, streaming giant Netflix reported its second quarter results. The markets were awaiting them with bated...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
European equity markets dipped over 0.5% while US index futures moved 0.3% lower following the latest comments from Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov....
Italy is on the brink of another political crisis. Prime Minister Draghi submitted resignation from the post last week amid lack of support within the...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Canadian CPI inflation, DOE report on oil stockpiles Tesla to report Q2 2022 earnings...
US indices rallied yesterday with all major Wall Street indices gaining over 2%. S&P 500 added 2.76%, Dow Jones moved 2.43% higher and Nasdaq...
European indices closed higher for the third session on Tuesday, with Germany's DAX up nearly 2.7% after two unnamed sources cited by Reuters revealed...
Nord Stream indicates that a small amount of gas has been transferred in order to test the system for leaks. Nord Stream also indicates that it is preparing...
IBM (IBM.US) stock plunges nearly 7.0% on Tuesday despite better than expected quarterly figures as the tech giant lowered its full-year cash forecasts...
Cryptocurrencies rose sharply during today’s session as risk-on sentiment returned to global markets. The total capitalization of the...
The streaming giant Netflix will announce financial results for the second quarter after the close of today's session. Reports for the last two quarters...
According to two unnamed sources cited by Reuters, Gazprom will partially resume gas transfers via Nord Stream 1 on Thursday after the completion of scheduled...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Data from US labour market below expectations Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) stock gains after...
Oil Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia did not result in any announcement of increase in Saudi oil production On the other hand, the United...
Mixed sentiment on the German trading floor The European Commission does not expect Nord Stream 1 to resume operations Today's...
EDF(EDF.FR) shares jumped more than 15% on Tuesday after confirmation that the French government will pay €9.7 billion ($9.9 billion) or €12...
The market often underestimates the volatility in Tesla (TSLA.US) share prices, especially during earnings season. Elon Musk could surprise the market...
Euro is one of the best performing major currencies today. Common currency jumped after media reports surfaced hinting that ECB may move out of negative...
The second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum is doing much better than Bitcoin, which is still struggling to climb above its 200-session weekly average....
