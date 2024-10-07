Citigroup's stock surges on upbeat earnings
Citigroup's (C.US) results beat analysts' expectations and improve sentiment around the banking and financial sector. The company has definitely...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
Pinterest (PINS.US) stock jumped over 15.0% on Friday after the WSJ reported that activist investor Elliot Management has taken a 9% stake in the...
US retail sales above estimates University of Michigan consumer sentiment rebounds from record low US retail sales rose 1% Mom in June, topping...
Risk-off moods dominate on the global financial markets as further acceleration in US inflation threatens even quicker Fed tightening. While we have...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US rose to 51.10 in July from record low of 50.0 in June, above market forecasts of...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Retail sales above expectations BlackRock (BLK.US) and Wells Fargo (WFC.US) posted disappointing...
Industrial production in the US decreased to -0.2% in June, after downwardly revised 0.0% MoM in May and missing market consensus of a 0.1% MoM advance. Manufacturing...
A company operating in the space tourism industry has given an update on the establishment of a new Delata-class ship factory in Mesa, Arizona: The...
US retail sales data for June was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but did not trigger any major...
DE30 struggles to get back above 12,750 points The mood in Europe has improved after the latest round of declines The last trading...
Many investors expected that the visit of the US president to Saudi Arabia could be a breakthrough for the oil market. It turns out, however, that expectations...
Despite yesterday's weak sentiment from the opening of the earnings season on Wall Street, the major indexes showed the relative strength of buyers...
Prices of the red metal fell today into the $7,000 per ton area for the first time since November 2020. Let's remember that just a little over four...
USDCAD broke to a fresh 20-month high yesterday, following a strong move above the 1.3100 mark. The pair has managed to deliver a more decisive break above...
European indices set for higher opening US retail sales report for July at 1:30 pm BST UoM inflation expectations survey on watch Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.30%, Dow Jones moved 0.46% lower and Russell 2000 dropped 1.07%. Nasdaq...
European indexes finished session lower, with the Dax falling 1.86% and CAC40 1.41% amid rising recession fears. Italy FTSE MIB plunged...
Cisco Systems (CSCO.US) dropped over 2.0% on Thursday after J.P. Morgan Securities downgraded the networking equipment maker's rating to “neutral”...
The US dollar pulled back slightly and major Wall Street indices managed to cut some of the early losses following FED Waller remarks. This central banker...