USDCAD - recommendation from MUFG
MUFG issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: long...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
A company that has been on the lips of the entire investment world over the past week is Twitter (TWTR.US). On Friday, financial markets were abuzz with...
The season of quarterly results of Wall Street companies opened today and traditionally started with US banking sector results. The stocks, JP...
The dollar rally continues and the EURUSD pair dropped below the 0.99 level. Most likely, the stop loss positions which were placed below parity levels...
The price of crude oil fell below the levels on February 24, when Russia attacked Ukraine. The oil market appears to be even more tight, but concerns over...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Disappointing claims and PPI data JPMorgan (JPM.US) and Morgan Stanley (MS.US) posted weak Q2...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.244 million in the week ended July 9, compared to 0.235 million reported in the...
DE30 tests support at 12,600 Hugo Boss (BOSS.DE) points with optimistic outlook for the rest of the year Today's...
The German benchmark index is narrowing the gap to the low for the year to around 180 points. W1 chart The DE30 continues its decline this week,...
The Australian dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies today and there is a good reason for it. The Australian jobs report was released today...
European stock market set for flat opening US PPI inflation report for June Earnings reports from Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Futures...
US indices managed to recover most of the post-CPI losses but still finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.45%, Dow Jones...
European indices resumed downward move on Wednesday, with the regional CAC40 and the DAX 40 index falling 0.73% and 1.16%, respectively. German final...
Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) stock surged over 17.0% on Wednesday after SEC filing showed that Benchmark Capital’s Bill Gurley, who serves on the company's...
The US CPI inflation rose to 9.1% YoY - nobody from Bloomberg analysts expected such a high reading.. No wonder that rate hikes expectations in the US...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German stock index DAX (DE30). Looking at the H4 interval, the index has been trading in a downward...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories and gasoline stockpiles increased...
The Bank of Canada unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate by 100bps to 2.50 % while the markets expected 75bps increase. "Governing...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower CPI reading well above expectations Twitter (TWTR.US) sues Elon Musk Major Wall Street...