BREAKING: USD strengthens as inflation surges
The widely watched US CPI inflation for June has just been released and showed a massive acceleration in price growth, raising further concerns that...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
The widely watched US CPI inflation for June has just been released and showed a massive acceleration in price growth, raising further concerns that...
Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) fell short of second-quarter earnings as margins took a hit from higher fuel prices and higher operational costs. Nevertheless...
US CPI inflation for June data will be released today at 1:30 pm BST. The expectations point to a higher reading of 8.8% y / y compared to previous reading...
Bitcoin slipped below $20,000 after the weekend, but the bulls are trying their hand again and defending the market from deeper declines. Will demand have...
DE30 makes up for some of the declines after this morning's plunge Germany's CPI inflation falls as expected Record number...
EURUSD may have resisted a drop below parity for now as USD gave back some gains but outlook for euro remains bleak. Common currency is eyeing a break...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to hike interest rates by 50 basis points. This put the Official Cash Rate at 2.50%, the highest level since January...
European indices set for lower opening US CPI expected to accelerate again Bank of Canada set for 75 bp rate hike Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.92%, Dow Jones moved 0.62% lower and Nasdaq slumped 0.95%. Russell 2000...
The EURUSD pair hit parity today for the first time in 20 years. On the other hand, the parity appeared earlier in response to the dot-com bubble, i.e....
Many assets have seen significant price drops today, however the commodity sell-off is eye-catching. It is difficult to find a market that would not experience...
Peloton (PTON.US) stock rose more than 3.0% on Tuesday after the exercise equipment manufacturer announced it will fully transition to third-party...
Coffee prices dropped to $206.25, a level not seen since May 11th, amid a weaker real and lingering worries to what extent recession will hit demand. In...
Crude oil fell over 6% below $98.00 per barrel as fresh Covid-19 curbs in top importer China and mounting fears of a global economic slowdown weighed...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher PepsiCo (PEP.US) posted upbeat quarterly results Canoo (GOEV.US) stock surges on deal with Walmart...
The Meta Platforms company known by its old name, Facebook, could face stacked problems in maintaining high margins by the fall of 2021. A recording of...
Oil: Crude oil trades around $ 100 per barrel Citi in its "recession" forecast indicates that oil could fall to the level of...
Gap (GPS.US) shares fell nearly 6% before the opening bell after struggling casual apparel retailer announced that CEO Sonia Syngal would step down...
Today's European session brings a continuation of the worsening sentiment of most stock market benchmarks. The German DE30 is currently losing nearly...