DE30 without clear direction at the start of today's trading
Indices from the Old Continent record declines DE30 struggles to return to the vicinity of 13,000 points Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) car...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
Indices from the Old Continent record declines DE30 struggles to return to the vicinity of 13,000 points Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) car...
Moods on the global stock market are slightly weaker at the beginning of a new week. Majority of indices from Asia moved lower and the beginning of the...
European stock markets set for a lower opening Speeches from BoE Governor Bailey as well as ECB and Fed members US CPI for June,...
Stock market indices in Asia dropped. S&P/ASX 200 traded 1% lower, Kospi dropped 0.2% and indices from China traded 1.5-3% lower. Nikkei is outperformer...
Stock markets on the Old Continent finished today's trading higher. DE30 gained 1.34%, UK100 posted 0.1% gains, and FRA40 gained 0.44%. Good...
The massive declines in the oil market earlier in the week were the result of major recession fears around the world. Recessionary fears have emerged primarily...
Following the release of the NFP report for June, markets' attention is now shifting to US CPI data for June, which will be released on Wednesday....
The final session on Wall Street this week begins with declines in stock index valuations, which are reacting to strong NFP data. The strong reading from...
The US economy unexpectedly added372k jobs in June, compared to 390k increase in May and well above market expectations of 270k. Figures...
1:30 pm BST - Canada, jobs market report for June. Employment change. Actual:-43.2k. Expected: 23.5k. Previous: 39.8k Unemployment rate....
Key macroeconomic publication of the week is ahead of us. We had to wait a bit longer for the labor market data, because very often (especially during...
GameStop (GME.US) shares booked more than 15% gains yesterday amid news of a proposed stock split (4:1). The stock split itself will take the form of a...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 bounced off 12,900 pts resistance zone Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) plans to invest heavily in battery cell business European...
A simultaneous release of US and Canadian jobs data is making today's early afternoon a very interesting one for USDCAD traders. Some short-term volatility...
• European markets set for mixed opening • NFP report for June at 1:30 pm BST • Jobs data from Canada Futures markets point...
US indices traded higher yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.50%, Dow Jones moved 1.20% higher and Nasdaq added 2.28%. Russell 2000 rose 2.43% Upbeat...
European indexes closed higher for a second session on Thursday, with Germany's DAX up 1.97%. Miners and energy shares were among the top performers...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock jumped over 27% on Thursday after regulatory filings show that several executives acquired a large number of shares...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator