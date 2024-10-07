EURUSD - recommendation from SEB
SEB issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0182 Target:1.0400 Stop:...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Oilprices rose sharply on Thursday, however publication of today's reports from the US Department of Energy failed to accelerate upward momentum....
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased only by 60 billion cubic feet for the week ended...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US jobless claims rose unexpectedly GameStop (GME.US) board approved stock split Major...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.235 million in the week ended July 2, compared to 0.231 million reported in the previous...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, however did not cause any major moves on markets. Here are key takeaways from the document: If...
Share price of Airbus (AIR.DE) had a decent first half of 2022. While stock recorded a double-digit drop in January-June 2022 period, sell-off was smaller...
The German benchmark index is in the middle of a short-term upward correction. W1 chart The DE30 broke through the low for the year this week...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 slowly approaches 12,900 pts resistance zone Offices of Delivery Hero raided by EU antitrust...
The British pound jumped shortly after 9:00 am BST today following a report from Sky News. Sky reported that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing...
Minutes from the latest meeting of the European Central Bank's Governing Council are a highlight in today's economic calendar (12:30 pm BST). FOMC...
European stock markets set for higher opening ECB minutes due at 12:30 pm BST DOE report, US trade balance data Futures markets...
US indices traded mostly higher yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.36%, Dow Jones moved 0.23% higher and Nasdaq added 0.35%. Russell 2000 dropped 0.79% Upbeat...
European indices finished today's session mostly in green with DAX rebounding 1.56% led by an over 3% gain in retail and tech shares supported by...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in June has just been released. Markets were primarily focused on whether US central bankers discussed whether...
Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.US) shares jumped over 11.0% on Wednesday after the electric-vehicle maker's deliveries nearly quadrupled as it increased...
Gold continues to decline amid strengthening dollar. Since the beginning of the US session bond yields are moving higher, which would suggest that the...
ISM employment subindex fell most since covid collapse US job openings plunged by whooping 427K The ISM Services PMI dropped to 55.3 in June...
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 55.30 in June from 55.9 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 54.3. JOLTS...