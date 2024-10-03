BREAKING: German unemployment change slightly higher than expected; unemployment rate flat
German unemployment rate for August came in 6%, in line with expectations, and previous reading Unemployment change came in 17k vs 13.5k exp....
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Cotton (COTTON) futures on ICE are gaining more than 1% today and trying to rebound, following yesterday's declines. Hurricane Helene hit Florida with...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for September: Spanish HICP: actual 1.7% YoY; forecast 1.9% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY; Spanish...
This time last week, the main focus was the Fed and its 50bp rate cut. This was considered a boon for stock markets and risk appetite. However, the Fed-driven...
France, Inflation Data for September: French HICP YoY: 1.5% Final: vs 1.9% (forecast) vs 2.2% (previous) French HICP MoM: -1.2% Final:...
Shigeru Ishiba won the internal vote for the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party in Japan and will thus be nominated as the new prime minister of Japan....
Today's session will be dominated by inflation data from multiple countries, including France, Spain, and the United States, as well as key economic...
Asian stocks rallied, with Chinese markets leading the charge after Beijing announced broad stimulus measures. China's blue-chip index is on track...
U.S. indices are recording a slightly upward session today. The S&P 500 index is up about 0.3%, the Nasdaq 100 is gaining 0.4%, the Dow Jones is...
BlackSky Technology (BKSY.US) is up more than 14% in today's session following news that it has been awarded a new contract by the US Navy. The contract...
Cryptocurrencies are extending an upward streak driven by the by the Fed's dovish stance on monetary policy in the US. Bitcoin added more than 2.7%...
The U.S. Department of Justice intends to launch an investigation into the Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) company, the Wall Street Journal reported. Super...
Natural gas inventories increased by 47 billion cubic feet during the week, according to the latest EIA data, against expectations of 52 billion cubic...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 218K; forecast 224K; previous 222K; 01:30 PM BST, United...
01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q2): actual 3.0% QoQ; forecast 3.0% QoQ; previous 3.0% QoQ; GDP Price Index (Q2): actual...
Precious metals continue their bullish streak, breaking out to new peaks. In the case of gold, we note today more than 0.8% increases, which with their...
The pound is the best performing currency in the G10 FX space so far this year, and earlier this week GBP/USD also hit its highest level since Feb 2022....
