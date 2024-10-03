Stock of the week - Netflix (18.07.2024)
Netflix to report Q2 earnings today Company expected to see revenue growth accelerate and margins improve Net income expected to increase 40% Weakish...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
ECB leaves interest rates unchanged in eurozone at 4.25% and deposit rate at 3.75% Source: xStation5
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) shares dipped nearly 8% yesterday, after the market discounted disappointing expectations in the ASML (ASML.NL)...
European indices gain ahead of ECB decision Nokia and Novartis results in the background Anglo American lowers forecast for annual steelmaking coal...
Monetary policy announcement from ECB is a key market event of the day. ECB will announce rate decision at 1:15 pm BST, and the announcement will be followed...
European Central Bank is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision at 1:15 pm BST today. Central bank is not expected to change level of rates...
European indices set for flat or slightly higher opening ECB to announce rate decision Earnings report from Netflix European index futures...
UK jobs market report was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a slowdown in headline and core wage growth as well as a small drop...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower, after a tech driven sell-off. Nasdaq plunged 2.76%, while S&P 500 slumped 1.39%. Dow...
Wall Street indices are pulling back, dragged down by the tech sector. S&P 500 drops 1.3%, Nasdaq is down 2.6% and small-cap Russell 2000 declines...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM.US) will report its Q2 2024 results before the launch of the Wall Street session tomorrow. As world's...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) shares are gaining 4% during today's session, after the drug and healthcare products manufacturer reported second-quarter...
Wall Street indices are taking a hit today, with tech sector driving the sell-off. Nasdaq-100 (US100) is down 2% on the day and drops to the lowest level...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly rreport on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show small decline...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 drops below lower limit of market geometry US housing market and industrial production data surprise positively GitLab...
US housing market data for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show building permits staying virtually unchanged compared to...
European indices extend declines ASML, Adidas, and Daimler Truck results in the background Attention turns to U.S. housing and industrial data Overall...
The biggest in Europe and one of the biggest in the world, advanced semiconductor producer, ASML (ASML.NL) loses today almost 6% despite stronger than...
