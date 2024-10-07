📢Are we heading for a global crisis❓
"I think we now understand better how little we understand about inflation”, said Jerome Powell at a conference organized by the ECB. In principle,...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy remained unchanged at 0.3 % month-over-month in May, below market expectations...
Robinhood (HOOD.US) enjoyed some elevated volatility in recent days, thanks to two contradicting media reports. First, it was reported that a trading platform...
European indices slump, DAX trades 2% lower DE30 tests upward trendline in the 12,700 pts area Adler Group chairman says company...
In spite of a bigger-than-expected drop in US oil inventories, oil prices failed to catch a bid. A strong reversal occurred on the Brent (OIL) market yesterday...
European stock markets set to open lower OPEC+ expected to confirm targets for July and August Riksbank rate decision, US PCE inflation...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower but scale of drop was nowhere near as big as the day before. S&P 500 dropped 0.07%,...
European indexes finished today's session lower as renewed recession fears dented risk sentiment. Dax fell 1.73% and CAC40 ended 0.90% lower, weighed...
The United States is speaking with OPEC members that have spare capacity The United States is confident that the OPEC countries will soon increase...
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.US) shares tumbled nearly 22.0% on Wednesday after the company reported a drop in quarterly comparable sales and announced...
The European Central Bank held a conference today in which the heads of the three most important central banks in the world took part. Below we present...
Due to technical reasons, the publication of last week's report was postponed to today. Nevertheless release of both reports from the US Department...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US Q1 GDP contraction revised higher Powell, Lagarde and Bailey to speak at...
Crude oil quickly resumed upward momentum, although until recently the price was near $100.00 per barrel. Brent currently trades above $ 115 and is up...
Ethereum Cryptocurrency market has been trading in a downward trend recently. Despite a local upward correction, it seems that market bulls are losing...
The Swiss Franc has appreciated considerably since the surprise move by the central bank last week and the overall shift towards the dollar put pressure...
Bitcoin price fell almost 10% this week, going from local high of $21,800 on June 26th to recently hitting a low of $19,856. The most popular cryptocurrency...
Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 7.6% YoY in June, from 7.9% YoY in previous month and below market estimates of 8.0%. On a monthly...
