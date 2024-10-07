DE30 pulls back to 13,000 pts area
European stock market indices trade lower DE30 tests 13,000 pts area Continental (CON.DE) gains after upgrade at Exane European...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Over the past few months, the correlation of bitcoin with indices such as the S&P500 or the Nasdaq has exerted downward pressure on the prices of the...
Release of US GDP data, flash CPI inflation from Germany and panel discussion with heads of Fed, ECB and BoE are all scheduled for today. While US data...
European indices set for lower opening Flash CPI data from Germany and Spain Powell, Lagarde and Bailey to speak at ECB event Weaker...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading with big losses. S&P 500 dropped 2.01%, Dow Jones declined 1.56% and Nasdaq plunged 2.98%....
European indices finished today's session mostly higher with DAX up 0.35%, lifted by gains in energy, insurance, utilities, and basic resources....
US500 fell sharply in the last few minutes as recent economic data weighed on market sentiment. The Richmond Fed Index has dropped to the lowest levels...
Macau-focused gaming stocks like Las Vegas Sands (LVS.US), Wynn Resorts (WYNN.US) rose more than 5.0% on Tuesday as the Chinese government decided to ease...
The Conference Board consumer confidence index for June fell to 98.7 points from 103.2 in the previous month, well below analysts’ expectations of...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 98.7 in June, from the previous month's 106.4 and below market expectations...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Nike (NKE.US) stock plunges on weak revenue outlook Morgan Stanley (MS.US) increases dividend...
Copper Corporate profits in China recorded a further decline on a monthly basis, suggesting the possibility of introducing further measures aimed...
Forint strengthened sharply against the Euro on Tuesday after the National Bank of Hungary unexpectedly lifted interest rate by 185 bp to 7.75%, while...
Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock fell more than 2% in premarket despite the athletic footwear producer reported better than expected results for its fiscal fourth...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests upper limit of market geometry again Siemens agrees to acquire US software firm for...
In recent years, Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE.US) was one of the best performing companies in the United States posting high growth rates. It has financial...
Reuters reported that the European Central Bank is preparing new measures aimed at preventing fragmentation of the euro area bond markets. ECB is considering...
European markets set for flat opening Conference Board index for June and some second-tier data from US ECB speakers on the agenda,...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.30%, Dow Jones declined 0.20% while Nasdaq moved 0.72% lower. Russell managed...