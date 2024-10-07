Morning wrap (28.06.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.30%, Dow Jones declined 0.20% while Nasdaq moved 0.72% lower. Russell managed...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher with Dax advancing 0.52%% amid solid performance of the technology stocks; Germany's...
Coinbase (COIN.US) stock trades nearly 10.0% lower after Goldman Sachs downgraded the cryptocurrency exchange operator to “sell”...
WTI oil price managed to erase early losses and jumped to $109 per barrel during today's session, as G7 leaders vowed to stand with Ukraine "for...
Monday is very lively for EURUSD pair. Following upward correction last week, major currency pair today broke above resistance at 1.06 and reached the...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher, however bears regained control Coinbase (COIN.US) stock fell sharply after Goldman downgrade Chewy...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods rose to 0.7% month-over-month in Mary, extending gains from a downwardly revised 0.4% increase...
Bitcoin rose nearly 4.0% over the past week and currently trades around $21.300 despite overall negative sentiment. Nevertheless, BTC recovery has been...
Silver gains 1.5% today but upbeat moods can be found on the all metals markets, especially precious metals markets. Some G7 countries announced that they...
The Turkish lira is recording huge volatility today. The start of the day saw a sizable appreciation of Turkey's currency, which was reacting to Friday's...
European stock markets trade higher but off daily highs DE30 tests upper limit of market geometry in 13,290 pts area RWE to consider...
Concerns over the condition of the global economy have put a strain on industrial metals prices. Copper took a hit and dropped to the 16-month low at the...
European stocks markets set for higher opening US durable goods orders and pending home sales Speeches from ECB and Fed members Upbeat...
Indices from Asia-Pacific rallied today, reacting to stellar Wall Street session on Friday. Nikkei jumped 1.5%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 2% higher and...
European indices finished Friday's session higher. Benchmarks from the region managed to erase early-week losses German DAX gained today...
Semi-annual testimonies of Fed Chair Powell in Congress turned out to largely be a non-event in terms of market volatility. However, the story was different...
Turkey took another attempt at halting depreciation of its currency. Turkish banking regulator introduced new rules requiring domestic banks to allocate...