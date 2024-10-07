USDCAD - recommendation from MUFG
MUFG Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
FedEx (FDX.US) released an earnings report for the fourth quarter of fiscal-2022 as well as for the full fiscal year yesterday after the close of the Wall...
Fed Chair Powell said during his semi-annual testimony in Congress this week that there were 2 factors that encouraged FOMC to deliver a 75 basis point...
US indices launched Friday's cash trading higher Dow Jones looks towards 31,100 pts resistance zone Official confirmation of...
Major cryptocurrencies attempt to rebound this week after recent blood-bath amid rising US stock indices. Ripple’s native token stands out as the...
Zendesk (ZEN.US), US software firm, surges over 50% in today's premarket trading following a Dow Jones report. According to the report, Zendesk is...
European indices trade higher IFO index below expectations Zalando (ZAL.DE) stock fell sharply on weak financial outlook European stock markets...
WTI crude futures trade near $104 per barrel on Friday and are on track to book second straight week of losses, amid concerns that the hawkish stance of...
• European markets set to open higher • German IFO index for June • UoM Consumer Sentiment revision Index futures from Europe and...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.95%, Dow Jones rose 0.64 and Nasdaq added 1.62% Indices from the Asia-Pacific...
European equities fell for a second session on Thursday, with the CAC40 and the DAX 40 losing 0.56% and 1.76% respectively, while FTSSE 100 finished...
Darden Restaurants (DRI.US) stock erased premarket gains and is currently trading nearly 2.0% lower despite the company posted upbeat figures for...
US Services PMI fell to 51.6 in June from 53.4 in May and well below analysts’ estimates of 53.5, a preliminary estimate showed. •...
Working gas held in storage facilities in the United States increased by 74 billion cubic feet in the week ending June 17 compared to previous 92 bcf,...
The forint is losing more than 1% against the dollar and the euro today, which is related to the lack of an interest rate hike during today's decision....
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 52.40 in June from 57.0 in May, well below forecasts of 56.5, preliminary estimates showed. US Services PMI...
US stocks opened higher Second day of Powell's testimony in Congress Snowflake (SNOW.US) stock surges after analysts upgrade US indices...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.229 million in the week ended June 18, compared to 0.231 million reported...
