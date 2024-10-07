Stock of the week - Kellogg (23.06.2022)
Kellogg (K.US), the US food manufacturing company, jumped on Tuesday on news of a planned separation of the company into three entities. Kellogg wants...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
European indices trade lower after disappointing PMIs DE30 reaches fresh 3-month low near 12,900 pts Germany moves to second...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) halted a recent downward move in the 6.70 area, marked with the lower limit of the Overbalance structure. An explosion at...
Flash PMI releases are key points in the European economic calendar today. The two most closely watched reports - French and German - were already released...
European indices set for a slightly lower opening Flash PMI release for June from Europe and the United States Second day of Powell's...
US indices seesawed during the session yesterday but ultimately finished the day lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.13%, Dow Jones and Nasdaq moved 0.15%...
European indices took a hit on Wednesday, with the German DAX and CAC40 closing 1.11% and 0.81% lower, respectively, snapping a 3-day winning streak. UK...
Testimony of FED chairman Jerome Powell in front of Senate has just ended. Initially indices moved higher and dollar weakened after remarks regarding demand...
Winnebago (WGO.US) stock jumped over 6.0% on Wednesday after the recreational vehicle maker reported better than expected financial results for the third...
Despite the negative start of the session Wall Street bulls managed to regain control. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.24%, while...
At 2:30 p.m. BST Fed Chair Jerome Powell started his testimony before the Senate during which he will discuss the current economic situation in the US....
US stocks opened lower Fed Chair to appear in US senate Dow Inc. (DOW.US) stock under pressure after analysts downgrade US indices launched...
Oil prices resumed a very strong downward move following a strong pullback at the end of last week. Crude oil is losing almost 7% and WTI oil is dropping...
Canada’s annual inflation rate increased to 7.7 % in May from 6.8 % in April and above market expectations of a 7.5% rise. Core consumer...
Bitcoin Let’s start today’s analysis with the Bitcoin market. Most famous cryptocurrency has been trading in a strong downward trend recently....
European stock markets pull back DE30 drops below 13,000 pts mark again Daimler Truck maintains full-year forecasts in spite of slowing...
Fed Chair's testimony in the US Senate is a top macro event of the day (2:30 pm BST). Jerome Powell will try to assure US lawmakers that Fed's...
European stock markets set to open lower Fed Chair to appear in US senate Calendar busy with central bankers' speeches European...
US indices rallied during the first trading session after a long weekend. S&P 500 jumped 2.45%, Nasdaq moved 2.51% higher and Dow Jones added...